Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you game the stock market GTA 5 style

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds an in-depth and ever-changing stock market system to CDPR’s sci-fi open-world game, similar to the beloved Rockstar sandbox hit GTA 5, providing another reason to return to Night City following Netrunners, and ahead of the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Simply titled Stock Market and News System, the mod by Scornthegreat and KeanuWheeze (these usernames never get old) introduces an entirely new system to Cyberpunk 2077 whereby every PC now comes with a “stocks” tab charting the corporate fortunes of 33 in-game companies including Budget Arms, Kaukaz, NCPD, and Darra Polytechnic.

You can buy and sell shares whenever you like, but the best part is that your actions during quests and side-missions can affect stock prices. Again, there are 33 different “triggers” that can influence the market. Naturally, if you complete a mission for one company, it can bump their share value.

On the contrary, completing a mission that attacks or sabotages a company can cause their stock price to drop. This means you can game the market. Buy one corporation’s stock one day, do a mission for them the next day, then sell it off at a higher price. Alternatively, mess with a company’s operations, then pick up their stock when it’s cheap.

Other, more ambient actions can influence share prices as well. Kill a police officer, and it can impact shares in NCPD. Cause a lot of car crashes, and taxi company Delamain will see a bump in investors. Your actions will also have an effect on the news system, which forms the other half of this mod.

There are 66 different “news items” that you can access either on PCs or on your phone, and they vary based on your actions in the story and in side-quests. Essentially, this mod adds a whole-new dimension to Cyberpunk 2077’s already expansive open world. You can download Stock Market and News now from Nexus Mods.

