Cyberpunk 2077 iconic weapons – locations and how to upgrade them

Looking for all the iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077? There are five types of weapons in Cyberpunk 2077; common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary- with iconic weapons also falling under the other five tiers. Although you can craft weapons using blueprints, or find them dotted around the vast, congested Cyberpunk 2077 map, iconic weapons are a little different.

Most guns can be discarded, pulled apart for scraps, or sold to vendors – but iconic weapons are the only type that can be upgraded throughout the game, constantly adding to their damage output, instead of trading them in. The cost in materials to upgrade these weapons escalates quickly, so if you’re investing time into upgrades, then we suggest scrapping every gun you acquire instead of selling it. Also invest in the crafting perk tree, which hosts some of the best perks in Cyberpunk 2077; from 10% off the cost of upgrading, to harvesting more components when scrapping – and by using this skill frequently you’ll become more proficient in crafting, which has extra reward benefits.

Iconic weapons can be found in specific fixed locations – usually by completing a side mission – or from grateful allies, unlike random drops from the other tiers. They have their own unique abilities, making them highly sought after. Luckily for you, we’ve found a few iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 on our journey so far, including the dildo club – you heard that right. Just a note that this guide contains story spoilers for quest content where you’ll find these guns.

Cyberpunk 2077 iconic weapons

Dying Night

This is the first iconic weapon you receive very early on in the game by the vendor manning the gun shop in V’s megabuilding.

Kongou

This powerful pistol uses ricochet technology and has three attachment slots – scope, muzzle, and mod. It’s well worth picking up due to its good all-round stats including low recoil. You can nab it during the heist to steal the Relic, in Yorinobu Arasaka’s bedroom, on his nightstand.

Widow Maker

A tech rifle that fires two projectiles per shot, dealing chemical damage with an increased chance to apply poison. You can collect this beauty from Nash, the guy who stole from Panam. Follow the quest line after act two, arriving at the Afterlife at Johnny’s suggestion, Rogue sets you on a quest involving Panam and the Nomads. Panam wants to take out Nash, which sounds like a great idea, as you’ll acquire the Widow Maker once he’s taken out.

Overwatch

A power sniper rifle that has quick reload speed and can be compared to the Grad-type snipers. It’s hard hitting with a high critical hit chance, and headshot damage multiplier, with a fairly decent scope. This is another iconic weapon you can pick up as part of Panam’s quest chain, after she helps you abduct Hellman in the main story, she’ll call you to ask for your help in rescuing Saul – receiving the Overwatch as a reward.

Sir John Phallustiff

Sigh. A blunt one-handed club shaped like a penis. High DPS and bonus physical damage make this a sought after… device? Here’s how to find the dildo club in Cyberpunk 2077.

Fenrir

A power SMG with a bite. It deals thermal damage and applies the burn Cyberpunk 2077 effect status, as well as boasting three attachment slots.

Lizzie

A tech pistol with an unremovable non-lethal mod and incredible DPS.

Cottonmouth

A blunt, but non-lethal, one-handed club which deals electrical and chemical damage with a fair chance of applying poison and shock. It only has one melee mod slot.

That’s all the Cyberpunk 2077 iconic weapons we know about so far, although be sure to check back as we wind our way through Night City’s map and locate more of these unique Cyberpunk 2077 weapons.