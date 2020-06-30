Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware: how to equip implants and customise V

Want to get your hands on cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077? Equipping implants and customising V is the main way to create a playstyle you enjoy, and experimenting with the various cyberware you’ll find in Night City is one of the main draws of this massive RPG.

This guide contains some spoilers, so if you want to keep the cyberware a surprise, then check back when Cyberpunk 2077 releases later this year. Cyberware is a part of V’s body and although you’ll start off with standard implants you’ll discover and be able to install rarer implants into slots as you progress, which are all equippable to various parts of your body. There are five rarity tiers including common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary, with some implants spread across rarity tiers which will take up more slots.

Cyberware can be found in Night City’s ripperdoc clinics and will have multiple fragments you can use which provide different effects. Cyberware falls under the categories active, triggered, and passive. Active abilities are similar to weapons and will need to be activated, triggered cyberware activates when conditions are met, and passive abilities provide benefits with no player action.

Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware

The Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware we know of so far are:

Mantis Blade – Arm cyberware which upgrades melee attacks by giving V blades that protrude from the forearm

Blood Pump – A triggered cardio cyberware which improves healing

Microtors – A passive nervous system ability which improves movement speed and precision

Reflex Tuner – A triggered nervous system ability that actives slow-motion when health drops below a certain amount

Gorilla Arms – An active arm slot upgrade that provides a melee power and strength boost

Monowire – An active arm slot upgrade, provides V with a fiber optic whip which can slice enemies

Synlungs – A passive cardio slot ability that provides stamina regeneration

Kerenzikov – A triggered nervous system slot, provides V with slow-motion after dodging an enemy attack

That’s all the Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware we know about so far, if you’re already planning your character, check out which Cyberpunk 2077 life paths there are as part of V’s initial character customisation.