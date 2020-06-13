Cygni: All Guns Blazing is a top down battle for survival

The top-down shooter is a tried-and-tested genre, and KeelWorks is looking to push it to new heights with Cygni: All Guns Blazing, a fully 3D take on the formula revealed during the Future Games Show.

In the announcement trailer, which you can find below, we meet the protagonist, who’s but one of many in her squadron battling an alien menace. Then, the camera shifts to gameplay, and it’s, as the title suggests, all guns blazing in the ensuing light show. Progressively larger monsters target your ship as the colorful lasers engross the screens. The transition from cinematic to the actual levels is impressive, and if the flow is as smooth through-out the whole thing, this could be a very worthwhile entry in the genre.

“An unrelenting onslaught of eye-popping visuals, ear bursting soundscapes and mind-melting action makes Cygni the vanguard for the next generation of shoot-em ups,” reads the description on Steam. “Outgunned, outmanned and out on your own, plunge into a sky full of hell in a last-ditch battle for survival.”

You can see the trailer below:

No release date for Cygni: All Guns Blazing just yet. You can check out our list of best space games while we await more news!

