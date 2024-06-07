Dark and Darker is now free to play and finally back on Steam

It’s been a busy week for Dark and Darker. At the start of the week it was announced that the game is going free to play, or at least part of it is. There was one big question surrounding that announcement, however, about whether or not this would herald a return to the big boy of online storefronts. Finally, we have an answer.

If you were asking if Dark and Darker is on Steam, we can say yes at long last. The multiplayer RPG has returned to the store, just over a year after it was removed due to some legal issues. Dark and Darker hasn’t gone away, however, and during Summer Game Fest 2024 a new trailer was revealed along with the announcement that the free to play portion was coming back to Steam.

Players will be able to play normal dungeons without paying anything. These are slightly easier challenges that give less loot but contain monsters and traps that are slightly more forgiving than the paid High Roller dungeons. The FPS PvPvE dungeon crawler will let you queue up in one, two, and three player teams as you fight, loot, and escape with your goodies.

It seems that the return to Steam has been met with a positive reaction, as the game is already shooting up the player charts. At the time of writing it’s sitting at 4,619 players but that number is increasing constantly. Dark and Darker originally launched to huge player numbers, it’s yet to be seen if this new free version will have a similar success.

Dark and Darker is free to play and is out now, you can head over to Steam and the Epic Games Store to check it out for yourself.

