Dark and Darker launches, breaks, promises refunds

Dark and Darker, the Ironmace roguelike RPG game, has finally found a distributor and made it to launch. Following a lawsuit from Nexon regarding alleged similarities with an unannounced game provisionally called P3, Dark and Darker was removed from Steam and other storefronts. Now, it has been released via Chaf Games, and proven so instantly popular that Ironmace reports server crashes and is offering refunds to players who may have experienced duplicate purchases.

On Monday, August 7, Ironmace announced that it had found a distributor in Chaf Games and that Dark and Darker would be released in early access. The developer also said that it would pursue a return to Steam. However, immediately following the early access launch, Dark and Darker servers are reported to have crashed, with Ironmace issuing a statement regarding purchases that are “stuck in limbo.”

“We would like to sincerely apologize for the server issues experienced earlier today at the launch of our platform,” Ironmace developer ‘SDF’ says. “All purchases that were stuck in limbo are being refunded through Xsolla. Due to an unexpectedly high volume of traffic, our servers encountered database issues which may have disrupted your experience.”

The developer then shares an “immediate action plan” aimed at resolving Dark and Darker’s server issues and providing any necessary refunds.

“We have successfully synchronized the payments with our database,” SDF continues. “If you’ve purchased the DaD package on Chaf Games, rest assured you can now play seamlessly.

“All duplicate purchases will be refunded promptly within the hour. All Chaf Cash purchases will also be processed for refunds within the hour. A refund will be made if desired. We understand how important your gaming experience is, and we’re truly sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Ironmace has since restarted the Dark and Darker servers and delivered an emergency patch for an exploit connected to the in-game lantern. The developer says that it wants to “return to Steam as soon as possible.”

