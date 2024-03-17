Dark and Darker is coming back. The Dungeons and Dragons style hardcore RPG and PvPvE extraction dungeon crawler has been absent from major distribution platforms following its removal from sale on Steam back in April 2023. Now, almost one year later, after running the game through other storefronts, developer Ironmace has “started preparations on introducing Dark and Darker to a wider audience” – starting with perhaps Steam’s biggest rival, the Epic Games Store.

“As a first step, we are happy to announce the launch of the Dark and Darker store page on the Epic Games Store,” Ironmace developer ‘Terence’ writes in the official Dark and Darker Discord. “This is a big preparatory step for us in our journey to deliver a polished product to our fans.” If you’ve been waiting for the return of the loot-driven multiplayer RPG game, it seems that now is your chance.

Of course, upon hearing this news you might be asking, is Dark and Darker on Steam? As of now, there’s no mention, although the use of “a first step” in Ironmace’s statement suggests the team is considering other options as well. A previous statement from Ironmace declared, “We do hope to get back on Steam in the future.” The dev says it’s unsure whether players would need to buy it again, but notes, “We will do everything possible to have the player pool shared between the PC platforms.”

For now, then, you’ll have to wait if you’re dead-set on buying the game through Steam. The statement from Terence concludes, “If you have an Epic account, we encourage you to show your enthusiasm and wishlist the game. We will continue working with various partners to give our fans the best options and properly grow the community to foster a long and healthy game. Thanks to everyone for all your love and support.”

Dark and Darker is coming soon to the Epic Games Store. There’s no date given, but you can head to the store page and add it to your wishlist now to stay up to date on when it becomes available.

We'll keep you updated on the Dark and Darker release date as we hear more. In the meantime, we've got a best Dark and Darker classes guide to help you catch up if you've not been following the meta over the past months.

