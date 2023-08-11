Beware, this Dark and Darker gold exploit will net you a ban

Following the surprise early access launch of Dark and Darker, Ironmace confirms that abusing any illegal gold exploits will net you a suspension.

Beware, this Dark and Darker gold exploit will net you a ban: An armored man with a beard standing with a woman in purple with brown hair tied back stands in a dark cavern

Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is out in the world once more, albeit not on Steam. Ironmace’s RPG game is now being distributed on Chaf Games, and is available in early access form to play right now. It’s worth noting, however, that a new bug allows players to amass vast quantities of cash dollar in-game, and Dark and Darker developer ‘Graysun’ confirms that abusing it will net you a ban.

It’s rare that an early access game launches without bugs, and Dark and Darker is no different. Having dropped out of the blue on Monday, August 7, the game proceeded to release and promptly break due to server overloads.

Ironmace has confirmed that the game will have “growing pains” throughout its early access period, one of which appears to be a coin glitch – it’s New World all over again, folks.

Basically, if you go to the Tavern Master and buy a series of lanterns at seven coins, you can then sell them back to the Woodsman for ten coins, giving you three coins of profit each time. Given that they’re both under the ‘travellers and merchants’ tab, this is a very easy way to farm gold.

Well, not anymore, as Ironmace confirms via Discord that, if you do exploit this bug, you will likely be hit with a ban.

“Thank you so much for joining us on our Early Access launch,” writes Graysun. “There are a few critical bugs right now we are taking care of before we start Season 1. Abusing some of these bugs to gain high amounts of wealth can result in-game suspension, or the deletion of your character. Please be fair to the community you are part of, and report these bugs rather than abusing them.”

A Discord comment from Dark and Darker developer Ironmace on gold exploits in early access

Given the issues that New World’s infinite money glitch presented (I cringe slightly at the memory), it makes sense that Ironmace are bringing down the hammer. After all, the Dark and Darker economy is at stake, and I hear that’s a bad thing.

What isn’t a bad thing, though, is getting prepared to venture into all of Dark and Darker’s various dungeons. I suggest checking out our list of all of the best Dark and Darker classes, as well as our general Dark and Darker guide to get the edge on the beasties that lie beneath.

