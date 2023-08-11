Dark and Darker update makes players rich, increasing rare loot drops

Dark and Darker recently released in early access, much to excited fans’ surprise. Now that Ironmace’s highly anticipated RPG game is available to play, the developers have worked diligently to release the second Dark and Darker update, another hotfix patch that fixes various bugs and makes gameplay a bit more rewarding.

From improvements to the anti-hack system for an experience less afflicted by griefing, to an increase in items sold by merchants; the new Dark and Darker hotfix brings a few different changes to improve the game’s early access state. Loot drop rates have also been adjusted, as has the rarity of such loot. It’s important to remember that any Dark and Darker gold exploit remains punishable. Hopefully, this update makes such cheats less appealing, anyway.

The developers also dropped a sneaky update with the Dark and Darker patch notes, advertising a weekend event. “High Roller Ante will temporarily be discounted from 100g to 50g for the next couple of days,” Ironmace writes.

Dark and Darker patch notes – Hotfix update – Friday, August 11, 2023

You can find the full patch notes here on the official Dark and Darker Discord server courtesy of Ironmace, as well as the developer’s accompanying post.

Bug fixes and game changes

Improved the anti-hack system for a cleaner environment.

Increased the drop rate of Uncommon items from all chests.

Added a small chance of Epic-grade items dropping from all chests.

Increased the drop rate of Epic grade items from Ornate, Lions Head, and Golden Chests.

Increased the number of items sold by the Goblin Merchant.

Blocked some cheese tactics for the Cave Troll.

Fixed the bug where the Cave Troll sometimes respawned after death.

Removed the hoard in the Cave Troll treasure room and simply populated it with items.

Fixed locations where you could accidentally go outside the map.

Fixed locations where multiple doors would spawn in the same spot.

Added protection against characters being pushed by opening doors and chests into locations where they become stuck.

Those are all of the Dark and Darker changes coming with its second hotfix since the early access launch. You may need to wait before hopping back into the game as the patch begins at 8:45am PST / 11:45am EST / 4:45pm BST / 5:45pm CET and will take around two hours to fully apply. Players in a match or in-game now will have 30 minutes to complete the match and exit safely before the download.

You can take a look at our handy guide on all of the Dark and Darker classes if you’ve been having fun with the unique new RPG. For those of you looking for something different yet still magical to play, you can also browse through our rundown of the best fantasy games out there.