One of the most brutal RPG games ever is about to get bigger

No-one would describe Darkest Dungeon 2 as easy, but its new DLC The Binding Blade is adding a miniboss who you can encounter virtually anywhere in the game. Fortunately, the DLC also injects two new playable heroes, each bringing their own bottom-kicking skills to the party.

Darkest Dungeon 2, follow-up to the famously challenging turn-based RPG, exited early access this year and it’s been ending the lives of adventurers ever since. Now, developer Red Hook Studios has revealed a new piece of paid DLC will be landing this December.

Dubbed The Binding Blade, it’s not holiday-themed (sorry, Dead Rising 4), so you won’t be fighting Evil Santa. But you will have to deal with The Warlord, a new wandering mini-boss.

So, as if crossing monster-filled country in a rickety coach wasn’t challenging enough, you’ll be at risk of being unexpectedly ambushed. But you’ll also have two new heroes, one brand new, one returning from the previous game, to help fend them off.

The Duellist can switch between defensive and aggressive stances and use their Riposte move to power through enemy defences. The Crusader, the returning character, can annihilate enemies with holy fire, heal allies and stand up to some real punishment. There’s a healer you don’t want to leave on the back row.

The Binding Blade is paid DLC and while there’s no price as yet, Red Hook has said that charging allows them to keep “making cool things,” which also includes free content.

They describe the game, pretty accurately, as a “road trip from Hell”. Forget asking whether we’re there yet, Darkest Dungeon 2’s fighters have to deal with physical damage and mental strain. I’m curious how a boss appearing from basically nowhere will impact their mental wellbeing.

Darkest Dungeon 2’s The Binding Blade DLC arrives some time this December. In the meantime, if you’re craving more RPG action, check out the best RPGs on PC. Or if you feel like stepping into a less gloomy fantasy world, here are the best fantasy games on PC.