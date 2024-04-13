A major Warhammer 40k Darktide update arriving soon will introduce the 40k equivalent to one of the most troublesome enemy types from developer Fatshark’s other beloved co-op game, Warhammer Vermintide 2. The Darktide Path of Redemption update is set to rework the game’s penance system, offering up a huge number of challenges and potential rewards to earn, and now developer Fatshark details a new core mechanic set to alter how you approach missions, along with a new in-universe character change tool.

Following some early turmoil, Darktide has largely found its footing now and is a worthy addition to the best Warhammer 40k games. Along with the promised overhaul to Darktide penances, the arrival of Path of Redemption is also set to mix up In a new blog post, Darktide developers Kristoff, Daniel, Tim, and Ola from Fatshark discuss some of the new additions coming in Path of Redemption.

A Warhammer 40k equivalent to Vermintide 2’s notorious Skaven Globadier, the Dreg Tox Bomber is a new unit that lobs blight grenades that cover large areas in gas, limiting your visibility and dealing damage over a long duration. While the damage you’ll take isn’t as potent as from the likes of fire grenades, you’ll lose toughness (and toughness regeneration) and gain corruption as you stand in it, and it also buffs enemies, making them “tougher to kill and harder to cleave through.”

As for the Pox gas itself, you’ll also find it lingering in numerous levels, including many that you’re well familiar with. This helps capture the sense of “a massive and sprawling Hive City, which is active and constantly changing,” the team explains. Missions have been hand-picked as good fits for Pox gas and carefully tested, and the gas will dynamically appear in certain zones, demanding you to quickly adapt to its presence.

That means popular shortcuts and camping spots might become dangerous areas at times, and in some places you’ll need to decide whether you can afford to wait for the gas to dissipate or must press through and deal with the consequences. You’ll see visible Nurgle corals in areas where Pox gas can appear, and both sound cues and initial low-level visuals will indicate when they begin to spew it out, giving you an early warning to move.

Also detailed in the blog post is the new Darktide Personality Scourge, an in-universe answer to one of the most common community requests. By heading over to Barber-Chirurgeon Krall, you’ll now be able to hook yourself up to a powerful machine capable of altering all aspects of your character except for your Darktide class, including your name, background, body type, and personality (and thus your voice). You’ll need to spend Ordo Dockets to do so, but if you’re desperate for a change then your time has come.

The Warhammer 40k Darktide Path of Redemption update is set to arrive in late April. If that’s got you eager to jump in, you can currently get Warhammer 40k Darktide on sale for 40% off via Steam until Monday April 22. That means you’ll pay just $23.99/£19.79 down from $39.99/£32.99 if you jump in now. Or if you’re a PC Game Pass subscriber, you can play at no additional cost through the Microsoft game library.

