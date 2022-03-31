Warhammer 40K: Darktide release date confirmed

Developer Fatshark has unveiled the release date for their upcoming co-op game Warhammer 40K: Darktide. The four-player co-op shooter, which follows in the footsteps of Fatshark’s successful Warhammer: Vermintide series, will be arriving on PC and Xbox Series consoles on September 13.

Originally scheduled to release in 2021, Darktide was previously pushed back to spring 2022 due to the challenges of developing while working from home. In addition to the newly-announced September 13 release date, Fatshark has also put out a behind-the-scenes video on the game’s Steam store page showing off some of the work the team have been doing during its development.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide looks to be a natural successor to Vermintide, adopting the intense co-op action of those titles to the futuristic setting of 40K, with a blend of melee and ranged combat against the gruesome hordes of the 40K universe across a wealth of grimy, industrial environments. Players start as a prisoner who goes on to be recruited by the Inquisition, and must then go on missions to gain their trust.

You can check out the release date announcement trailer below:

Darktide is set to be included as part of PC Game Pass alongside Xbox Game Pass at release, and will also be available on Steam. Be sure to stay tuned for more Warhammer 40K: Darktide news, updates, and gameplay if that’s your kind of thing.