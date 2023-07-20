DC Dual Force release date, beta, gameplay

When is the DC Dual Force release date? With the success of the Marvel card game earlier this year, it’s no surprise that there’s now an upcoming card game based on the DC universe. It includes cards based on your favorite members of the Justice League, the most infamous criminals of Gotham City, and interstellar heroes and villains from the entire history of DC comics.

Players will create DC-themed decks to take out their opponents in card game duels to the finish. They’ll also be able to play through the events of classic comic issues, experiencing the adventures of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more through the unique CCG battles. If you’re excited about playing it, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the DC Dual Force release date to play it.

DC Dual Force release date

The official DC Dual Force release date is sometime in 2023, with the game available via its dedicated website and Steam. However, the game is currently playable as part of its open beta.

DC Dual Force open beta

DC Dual Force is in beta right now, but you need to download the client from the official website. The only thing you need to do is create an account before you gain access. There’s no recorded end date for the open beta listed, but not everything in the game will be available.

According to the DC Dual Force beta FAQ, “…a few core experiences” are still in active development and will be added later. These include ranked ladder mode, crafting, additional comics, and a competitive draft mode.

DC Dual Force gameplay

There are three main card types in DC Dual Force. Recruits are characters you play onto one of the available spaces on the battlefield. Action cards give you instant benefits but aren’t deployed to the battlefield.

Leaders are the third type, appearing at the start of every game. Your goal is to protect your leaders while eliminating the enemy ones. These cards have a charge-up ability that can turn the tide of battle. Every turn, both leaders will gain a charge, which you can then spend to activate their unique power. For example, Superman has an ability that costs three charges but gives him seven power and the Invincible keyword for that turn. Keywords represent commonly shared powers; you can right-click the card to read what they do. Should you lose one of your two leaders, you’ll gain additional space to deploy recruits, but you won’t lose access to your accused resources.

Like other CCGs, DC Dual Force has resources you get per turn. You start each game with one bronze resource, gaining a second one on turn two. However, on your third turn, your first bronze resource is upgraded to silver, allowing you to play more advanced and powerful cards. Subsequent turns will see your resources upgrade to a maximum of one gold and one silver. You can still use higher-tier resources to play a lower-tier card, such as silver to play Robin – a bronze-level card.

DC Dual Force comics

Comics are single-player adventure modes that allow you to experience some of the most iconic stories in DC history. Some are only available for a limited time, but completing them will unlock some rewards, such as new cards, profile icons, or coins. You’ll also gain access to replay the comic anytime, even after it expires. So far, the only comic we’ve seen is Justice League #1 from the New 52 saga, which rewards you with two Aquaman cards, a Darkseid profile icon, and 1,000 coins upon completion.

DC Dual Force packs

There are three DC Dual Force sets available for purchase. The Origins set is the main bulk of the cards, which can be purchased with in-game currency at 2,000 coins or 150 gems per pack. There is no discount on the higher number of bundles on offer. There are also two mini sets based on Green Arrow and Shazam!, which cost 500 gems per pack.

In the beta, you can currently only purchase gems with USD, so bear that in mind if you wish to purchase gems from anywhere else. There is also a space to redeem DC Dual Force codes for extra gems or coins.

500 gems – $5.00

1,050 gems – $10.00

2,800 gems – $25.00

6,000 gems – $50.00

13,000 gems – $100.00

When opening packs, there’s a chance that you’ll get an additional leader pack or rare cards. The opening animation for when this happens will change, such as Batman’s batarangs embedding themselves into the card booster pack. Leader packs have a chance to give you more boosters, as well as new leaders to create decks with.

While we wait for the full DC Dual Force release date, you can hop in to see if this card game is for you. Alternatively, plenty of free PC games are vying for your attention, including some of the greatest CCGs ever made, such as Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone. There are also other DC superhero games if you want something with a bit more action.