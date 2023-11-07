New Dead by Daylight killer knife teaser already seemingly solved

A Dead by Daylight knife silhouette has the DBD community going into theory overdrive. An incredibly simple DBD teaser from developer BHVR Interactive has fans guessing from a large number of potential crossovers, so I’m here to break down some of the guesses that hold weight, and the others that don’t. The prevailing theory: it’s a Chucky knife.

First up, the Dead by Daylight teaser says we can “learn more on November 8,” so either way it’s not like we’ll be waiting long to learn about the multiplayer horror game. The DBD teaser shows a knife rack on a wall, with three knives from already existing killers in the game. The fourth knife is just a silhouette though, and it looks like a large kitchen knife had been on the wall for a long time.

As you can imagine this alone tells us very little, but it does suggest a new Dead by Daylight killer, as the other knives belong to killers already in DBD as mentioned. I’m going to rule Halloween’s Michael Myers out straight away, as he’s already actually in the game.

Some of the other guesses are a DBD Chucky crossover from the Child’s Play franchise, Art the Clown from the recently viral Terrifier movies, the Five Nights at Freddie’s version of Springtrap (as he does wield a knife in the film), or even Psycho’s Norman Bates.

If you look closely at the bottom of the image you can even see a stool, which some are taking as a hint towards Chucky, who’d have to climb up to get the knife on the rack. I’m not so sure how I feel about that leap in logic, but none of this has stopped the DBD subreddit and Twitter from going completely feral with guesses.

There is actually a piece of more substantial evidence that ties this to Chucky though, as in the Curse of Chucky at precisely 32:53 in the runtime there’s a wall rack of knives, with one mysteriously missing. I’ve got to give credit to ‘PastyWhiteGuy83’ on the subreddit for the proof on this one though, god bless.

