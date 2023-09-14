DBD ranks explained – All Dead by Daylight grades

How does Dead by Daylight ranking work? Ranks in Dead by Daylight were replaced some time ago by a Grading system. These DBD grades have no bearing on your matchmaking rating (MMR) and are simply a way to keep track of your own progress. Your DBD rank is shown by a colored icon in the top right hand corner of your in-game screen, but might not mean much to you from the icon alone.

If you’re wondering what the point is, well, we can’t blame you. That said, there is a hefty Bloodpoint reward during each Dead by Daylight grade reset depending on which level you reach. Of course, there are often other ways to get extra BP, too, including with DBD codes and Prime Gaming, so you always have a plenty to hand to level up your DBD killers and survivors. If you still want to know more about your DBD rank, the grading reset, and what the rewards are, then read on.

All DBD ranks in order

Starting from Ash and working up to Iridescent, there are five DBD grade qualities, each with four levels, leaving a total of 20 tiers to work through. Your survivor and killer ranks are separate too, so if you play both, you’ll work through the ranks twice each month.

Ash Ash I Ash II Ash III Ash IV

Bronze Bronze I Bronze II Bronze III Bronze IV

Silver Silver I Silver II Silver III Silver IV

Gold Gold I Gold II Gold III Gold IV

Iridescent Iridescent I Iridescent II Iridescent III Iridescent IV

Iridescent V

To level up your rank, you need to earn what the community has named ‘Pips’. These are the white, diamond shaped icons that you can see in every match summary and when you hover over your Grade from the main screen. You need between three and five of these ‘pips’ to go up a grade, and earning them depends on your performance in a match, specifically, which ‘emblems’ you earn.

Dead by Daylight Pips

After each match, you earn Emblem points based on your performance in each of the four areas of gameplay: Objective, Survival, Altruism, and Evasiveness. How many Emblem points you earn determines whether you receive one Pip, two Pips, zero Pips, or even have one taken away. While your Pips can go down, your grade cannot, so a series of bad results just leaves you stuck on zero Pips in that grade. Hit the required Pips though, and you are promoted to the next grade.

The number of pips you need to level up are:

Ash IV – III: Three pips

Three pips Ash III – II: Three Pips

Three Pips Ash II – I: Four Pips

Four Pips Ash I – Bronze IV: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze IV – III: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze III – II: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze II – I: Four Pips

Four Pips Bronze I – Silver IV: Four Pips

Four Pips Silver IV – III: Five Pips

Five Pips Silver III – II: Five Pips

Five Pips Silver II – I: Five Pips

Five Pips Silver I – Gold IV: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold IV – III: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold III – II: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold II – I: Five Pips

Five Pips Gold I – Iridescent IV: Five Pips

Five Pips Iridescent IV – III: Five Pips

Five Pips Iridescent III – II: Five Pips

Five Pips Iridescent II – I: Five Pips

Generally speaking, you must earn at least one or two Gold emblems to earn a pip and three or four Iridescent emblems to earn two. All Bronze emblems will most likely lose you a Pip.

DBD rank reset

The Dead by Daylight grading reset takes place on a monthly basis, so you don’t have long to earn that Iridescent V quality grade. To be specific, your rank resets on the 13th of every month, and this is when you receive your Bloodpoint bonus.

Whenever you log in for the first time after the 13th of each month, you see a pop up with your final rank for both survivor and killer and how many bloodpoints you have received. Those BP are then immediately added to your total. Don’t worry if these Bloodpoints put you over your two million cap – as these are automatically added to your total, you’ll be allowed to exceed the Bloodpoint cap and won’t lose your rewards. But you should spend them before you jump into a new trial.

DBD grading rewards

Depending on which Dead by Daylight grade quality you have reached by the 13th of each month, you are rewarded the following number of Bloodpoints and your DBD rank is reset:

Now you understand DBD ranking a little more, you can stop worrying about what that little icon means and concentrate on playing the best matches you can as you wait for the 13th to roll around. One of the best multiplayer games around right now, Dead by Daylight features many of your favorite horror games or movies and their characters, including Silent Hill and Halloween, and will feature your favorite metal bands, too, in an awesome Iron Maiden collaboration coming soon.