DBD Twitch drops and how to claim

When are DBD Twitch drops available? The first-ever Dead by Daylight Twitch drops went live in October 2o23, and it’s been all quiet on the Twitch front since then. Now, DBD Twitch drops are back once again.

Going live on the same day as the Alan Wake DBD release date, and those Billy changes, the new set of DBD Twitch drops will be around for two weeks, so you’ve got plenty of time to tune into your favorite Dead by Daylight streamers and earn rewards. It’s no secret that DBD fans love a good cosmetic item, and there’ll be plenty to pick up in the multiplayer game once the new Tome goes live on January 31 as well, so don’t miss out, and make sure you get those, and these DBD Twitch Drops, while you can.

The next set of Dead by Daylight Twitch drops goes live on January 30, 2024, and will run until February 14. Creepy Valentine’s Day.

There’s loads happening in Dead by Daylight this month, with these new Twitch drops just the tip of the iceberg. Alan Wake comes to the horror game, leaving the Dark Place for the Fog, huge changes have been made to The Hillbilly, as well as The Onryo and The Blight, and there’s yet another UI change, so there’s plenty of reasons to watch.

All DBD Twitch drops rewards

The newest set of DBD Twitch drops is yet to be revealed, but we’re hoping for something either themed around Alan Wake, the new Lights Out LTM, or Valentine’s Day – it wouldn’t be the first time we’d received some romantic DBD cosmetics.

We’ll update this page as soon as the new rewards, and how long it takes to earn them, are revealed.

How to claim DBD Twitch drops

To claim Dead by Daylight Twitch drops, you must first link your Behaviour account with your Twitch account.

Sign in to your Behaviour account.

Go to the ‘Connections’ tab.

Click the link button beneath ‘Twitch’, and log in to your Twitch account.

Once you’ve watched your favorite DBD streamers for the required amount of time, make sure you claim your rewards in your Twitch inventory.

Find your rewards in Dead by Daylight!

Hopefully, DBD Twitch Drops will be a more regular thing now, as we love a good Dead by Daylight cosmetic. Occasionally, we get them through DBD codes, so be sure you’ve redeemed the most recent ones. And, whether you’re a killer or survivor main, take a look at our DBD killer tier list and find out who’s on top right now.