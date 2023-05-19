There’s a new Dead by Daylight collab that’s even cooler than Nic Cage

In a twist on the official licensed crossovers we’ve come to expect in Dead by Daylight, Slipknot and Iron Maiden’s iconic Eddie mascot are set to appear in the asymmetrical horror game across two upcoming collaborations.

The announcement was made as part of Behaviour’s annual anniversary celebrations, alongside the reveal of the new Dead by Daylight killer, survivor, and map, some much-needed quality of life changes, including survivor disconnect bots. It follows the news earlier in the week that Nicolas Cage is also coming to the 4v1 game as a survivor character. These incredible announcements are hoped to breathe some life back into the community, following the negative reception of the last few original characters.

Cosmetics have long been yet another subject of contention in the DBD community, as some characters receive more customization options than others, with fan-favorite Haddie Kaur among those that players feel have been neglected. While we’d love to see Iron Maiden’s Eddie as a killer character in the game, these two metal crossovers are, at present, limited to two new sets of cosmetics.

Behaviour has unveiled the collaboration through sheer excitement, but note that they are still in early development, so there is no concept art just yet. What we do know is that the Iron Maiden avatar items will feature the legendary Eddie, presumably on shirts for survivor characters. Hopefully killers will get a look in too, and we can see The Gunslinger in particular pulling off an Eddie look. In the Slipknot collaboration, there will be nine masks for killers, representing the members of the band and the iconic masks they each wear.

PCGamesN asked game director Mathieu Cote if there was any potential for these musical collaborations to evolve beyond cosmetics, and he told us: “It’s not impossible.” In a beautiful and hopeful answer, Cote described DBD as “a museum of horror,” and that the Iron Maiden and Slipknot crossovers will “open a brand-new wing” of this horror emporium later this year.

He continued, “the world of metal and the world of horror have a lot of crossover in terms of cosmetics, and iconography, and theme, and they fit really well.” Expanding on the idea of furthering these specific musical projects, Cote added, “it’s up to us, but it’s also up to the players. If that’s what people want, absolutely. We are now in contact with these people, and everybody involved wants this to be the best possible collaboration.” Sounds pretty hopeful, right?

There are a lot more licensed collaborations to come this year, with two licensed chapters coming in August and November. As for cosmetics, an Artists from the Fog collection celebrates four talented winners from the fan community, alongside Ikumi Nakamura. Nakamura, who has worked on the likes of The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, has designed skins for The Legion, The Oni, and Yui Kimura, celebrating Japanese culture.

