Dead by Daylight rubber-banding and free game claims fixed

It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for Dead by Daylight. There’s been anniversary streams showing off tons of exciting new content for the next year along with persistent performance problems. Even good news, like the release of a spinoff game that’s free to current Behaviour account owners, has been marred with technical issues. Thankfully some fixes just dropped which should make everything a little smoother.

Rubber-banding has been affecting Dead by Daylight players on both sides of the killer and survivor divide since the upgrade in game engine to Unreal Engine 5. Previous patches did seem to take aim at the issue for the multiplayer game but after each one the community reported its continued presence.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, developer Behaviour Interactive has today announced that a server-side fix for the issue has been implemented. As this is on the developer’s end of the game, no download is required. Currently there is no firm feedback on if this issue has finally been fully resolved, with the majority of responses relating instead to the secondary problem the post addresses.

In addition to performance woes an issue has been preventing players from claiming free keys for newly-announced roguelike spinoff, What The Fog. This is reportedly also resolved with Behaviour account owners now able to claim free copies of the game. Some players are, however, reporting issues claiming the game still. At this time Developer Behaviour Interactive is recommending anyone unable to grab a free copy to log in and out of their accounts and try again.

If you would like to claim your free copy of of What The Fog, you can log into your Behaviour account on the official site.

This all follows on from an extensive look at the year ahead for the game, with Dungeons & Dragons and Castlevania chapters hitting Dead by Daylight soon, along with a new 2V8 mode. Make sure you’re up to date with everything you need to know with our DBD DnD chapter release date guide, and get loaded up with free stuff with our guide to all current DBD codes.

