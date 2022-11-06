Dead Cells update adds Terraria, Hotline Miami, Slay the Spire, more

A free Dead Cells update coming to Motion Twin’s action roguelite game adds crossovers with six beloved indie hits. The Dead Cells indie crossover update features characters and weapons from six of the best indie games on PC. Making their debut in Dead Cells are representatives from Terraria, Risk of Rain, Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, Slay the Spire, and Katana Zero – each of whom also brings a weapon or other trick from their own games.

The reveals have been teased out by Motion Twin on their Twitter account, with a new game in the crossover revealed each day. First up is crossover specialist Shovel Knight, who brings along the platformer’s King Scepter with him. Second is Katana Zero protagonist Subject Zero. However, there’s already a katana in Dead Cells, so instead he introduces the ability to throw things at enemies.

The third addition is the Ironclad, one of the four playable characters in Slay the Spire. Fittingly, he adds a skill that cycles through four distinct cards – one taken from each deck archetype in StS – with Motion Twin noting that each card compliments a different playstyle. Hotline Miami’s Jacket is entrant number four, strutting in with his trademark chicken mask, varsity jacket, and baseball bat. The door-kicking expert also gets some unique damage numbers to really capture the neon-soaked vibes of the arcade shooter.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list, crossover five sees The Guide from Terraria making their way into Dead Cells, bringing the legendary Starfury sword with them. Each hit you land with Starfury causes a star shard to fall from the heavens, nailing another nearby foe with a critical hit. Rounding out the group is entry six, Risk of Rain’s Commando, who brings that game’s deadly Laser Glaive with them. As it swings between foes, the glaive deals increased damage with every consecutive hit.

According to the final reveal, the Dead Cells indie crossover update is set to release on November 7, and it’ll be available to players for free. This also marks the first part in a recently teased Dead Cells and Terraria crossover. In response, Terraria lead developer Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks comments, “The Guide is too awesome for just one game.” Asked whether this means that Dead Cells stuff might sneak into a Terraria update, Spinks jokes, “Does that sound like something we’d do?” Players will be keeping a close eye out for exactly where and how that one manifests, then.

The Dead Cells roadmap outlines Motion Twin’s plans through 2023, promising the game’s “most exciting year yet.” Meanwhile, fans have uncovered a secret in Terraria 1.4.4’s hardest seed. If you enjoy the mechanical stylings of Slay the Spire, new roguelike deckbuilder Nadir promises to combine them with the cosmic horror themes of Darkest Dungeon.