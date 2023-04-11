New Dead Island 2 gameplay reveals gory intro and more

As we near the Dead Island 2 release date, the first 11 minutes of Dambuster’s zombie game are available right now, offering more Dead Island 2 gameplay.

New Dead Island 2 gameplay reveals gory intro and more: A survivor from zombie game Dead Island 2 clutches the side of their head

Updated:

Dead Island 2

The Dead Island 2 release date is right around the corner, with the long-awaited zombie game from Dambuster hoping to revive the now decade-old Dead Island series with a detailed gore system, focus on customisation, and whole-new story. From what we’ve played so far, Dead Island 2 gameplay has a lot to offer, particularly in its beautifully realised world of ‘Hell-A’ and blend of laughs and scares. Now, the opening 11 minutes of DI2 are available for you to watch, showing off the first sections of Dambuster’s undead-infested city and some of that fastidiously designed zombie destruction system you’ve been hearing about.

In our Dead Island 2 preview, we were particularly impressed with ‘FLESH,’ Dambuster’s intricate, custom-made system that allows you to pick apart zombies piece by piece, and even dissolve them using buckets of acid. But gore can only get you so far – in the wake of Dying Light 2, which left some of us zombie sandbox game fans feeling a little cold, Dead Island 2 has the opportunity to swoop (or rather, shamble) in and save the genre, but it needs solid combat and some witty writing.

Pulling yourself out from a crashed jetliner, Dead Island 2 begins on a late, summery evening in Hell-A, as you attempt to rescue some fellow survivors from the descending zombie horde. You can check out the full opening sequence, complete with bloodshed, sledgehammers, and a couple of decent jump scares, courtesy of IGN, below:

Is this one of the Dead Island 2 slayers? It’s hard to tell. Potentially, this is just a cold opening that sets the mood and the tone of the game proper, or perhaps this brief and bloody vignette feeds into DI2 proper. It looks solid, though. Hell-A is vibrant and alive, there’s some entertaining back-and-forth between the cast, and, as you’d expect, some very squelchy blood-and-guts moments. Could this be the Dead Island game we’ve been waiting for? Let’s hope.

As we wait for DI2 to arrive, check out some of the other best co-op games available now. You can also get ahead of 2023 with all the best upcoming games, or maybe try some other great horror games on PC.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.