Classic zombie FPS is completely free on Steam right now, but go fast

Dead Island Riptide is currently a free game on Steam for just a couple of days, so if you want to add another game to your ever-expanding Steam list, you’ll need to act fast. The game has been made free to celebrate the announcement of a Steam release date for last year’s sequel, Dead Island 2.

This brief free game promotion for Dead Island Riptide comes as Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios’ Dead Island 2 finally has a Steam release date after a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity. That’s right, Dead Island 2 finally arrives on Steam on Monday, April 22. The first Dead Island is also 85% off for now if you fancy going back to where it all started.

If you’re looking for some slash-ful co-op zombie slaying action for you and some friends, you can’t go wrong with a free Steam game.

To get Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition you’ll have to act fast though, as it’s only a free game on Steam for the next two days as of publication, meaning you have until Thursday, February 15 at 8am PT, 11am ET / 4pm GMT / and 3am AEDT on February 16. You can find it here.

If you want to get ready for the sequel’s Steam release after Epic Games Store exclusivity, we’ve got the best Dead Island 2 characters guide, alongside a breakdown of the Dead Island 2 map.

