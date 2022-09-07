Dead Space system requirements – scary CPU specs, no GPU yet

Dead Space system requirements won’t turn the best gaming PC into a necromorph, but you might need a hefty CPU to get in on the action. Developers Motive is being somewhat coy about graphics card minimum and required specs, so additional GPU details could give you a jump scare when they eventually arrive.

According to Dead Space system requirements on Steam, you’re going to need one of the best gaming CPU options to board the USG Ishimura. Motive advises using something at least on par with the Intel Core i5 8600, but recommends using a rig equipped with either an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 11600K. That latter chip arrived on the scene last year, so procuring a newer processor may help bring the gory sci-fi shooter’s corpses to life.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Intel Core i5 8600 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 11600K RAM 8GB 8GB GPU TBC TBC VRAM TBC TBC Storage TBC TBC

Dead Space RAM requirements aren’t quite as ravenous, as Motive lists 8GB within both its minimum and recommended specs. Naturally, the galactic gorefest’s eerie, narrow corridors will munch up less memory than a sprawling open-world map, but your cheap gaming PC will be thankful regardless.

Unfortunately, Motive hasn’t disclosed whether you’ll need the best graphics card to play the blood-curdling comeback, and Dead Space Steam download information is also missing.

That’s not to say you’ll need to rush out and buy an RTX 4000 card when they eventually arrive, but if you’re still rocking an Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU, upgrading will help prevent disappointment and probably boost fps, particularly when it comes to the game’s use of Nvidia Physx style effects.

Dead Space audio

It’s easy to miss, but the new Dead Space system requirements seemingly include a sound card section. In a development video shared earlier this year, Motive delved into the reboot’s immersive audio, including real-time sound with obstruction and occlusion properties.

In other words, Dead Space audio will fool your ears into believing every spacecraft creak, metallic clank, and far-off scream. So, while the idea of picking up a sound card in 2022 might sound absurd, it could make all the difference, especially when paired with the best gaming headset.

Dead Space Steam Deck compatibility

Motive hasn’t announced Dead Space Steam Deck compatibility, and Valve hasn’t marked the game as Verified or Playable. What we do know is that the wretched romp will arrive will full PC controller support, so portable powerhouse gamepad issues shouldn’t be a thing. This will potentially help players take the horror classic on the go, but EA DRM and login requirements will likely prevent it from making the ‘Great on Deck’ list.

