The Game Awards could feature a new trailer from Hideo Kojima; or, well, that’s what the GA’s official X (formerly Twitter) account may have accidentally teased earlier this week. In a reply to a post from Hideo Kojima, showing mixing equipment, The Game Awards account responded with the ‘eyes’ emoji. This reply has since been deleted, sparking speculation of a new Kojima trailer set to arrive during TGA on December 7, 2023.

The Game Awards will air on December 7 at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST / 12:30am GMT / 1:30am CEST (December 8), announcing the winners out of this year’s nominees, while also awarding the highly-coveted Game of the Year award to the best PC game of 2023.

It’s not just awards that’ll be shown, however, as there’s also a showcase portion to the presentation. In the past, this has been host to some pretty big announcements, including the initial Death Stranding 2 reveal, and this year looks likely to follow suit. Kojima could be making an appearance this year – or at least a new trailer from him could be shown.

In a now deleted Tweet (as screenshotted by @Okami13_), the TGA Twitter account responded (on November 22) to a post from Hideo Kojima, in which he appears to be mixing something. The reply was simply the ‘eyes’ emoji, which is certainly interesting given how close we are to The Game Awards.

Given that the Tweet reply from The Game Awards has now been deleted, it’s not possible to know whether or not it’s concrete proof of an upcoming Kojima trailer. Of course, it could just be a quick reply, that was later deleted after the team realized that it may be misinterpreted.

With Kojima and The Game Awards’ history however, there’s certainly reason to believe that we may see something new from the Death Stranding 2 director as part of the show. Most likely, this would be something related to Death Stranding 2, but perhaps it could also be a new project from the studio. We’ll have to wait and see.

