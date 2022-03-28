Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements

Death Stranding Director's Cut finally jumps from PlayStation 5 to Windows and it's packed with plenty of gaming PC goodies such as ultrawide resolution support

Protagonist Sam Bridges as seen in Death Stranding Director's Cut

If you can’t get enough of Sam Bridges’ delivery antics, you’ll be pleased to know that the Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements remain unchanged from the base game. Meaning older gaming PCs should be able to run this expanded edition of Hideo Kojima’s action-adventure game, which comes with lots of new PC-exclusive features and additional content.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will natively support ultrawide resolutions found on the best gaming monitors, letting the bleak but beautiful vistas of the game truly shine. It’s also packing a new photo mode, ‘Racetrack’ and ‘Firing Range’ game modes, in addition to more stroyline missions.

Exciting as these new features and game modes are, don’t forget that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will come with all the PC-exclusive enhancements found in the base game. This includes Nvidia DLSS upscaling technology, which should help boost fps in systems equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. That said, the game should support Intel XeSS in the near-future too.

Here are the Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Intel Core i5-3470		 AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Intel Core i7-3770
RAM 8GB 8GB
GPU AMD Radeon RX 560
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050		 AMD Radeon RX 590
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
VRAM 4GB 6GB
Storage 80GB 80GB

Hardware Writer

Updated:

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

