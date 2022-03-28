If you can’t get enough of Sam Bridges’ delivery antics, you’ll be pleased to know that the Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements remain unchanged from the base game. Meaning older gaming PCs should be able to run this expanded edition of Hideo Kojima’s action-adventure game, which comes with lots of new PC-exclusive features and additional content.
Death Stranding Director’s Cut will natively support ultrawide resolutions found on the best gaming monitors, letting the bleak but beautiful vistas of the game truly shine. It’s also packing a new photo mode, ‘Racetrack’ and ‘Firing Range’ game modes, in addition to more stroyline missions.
Exciting as these new features and game modes are, don’t forget that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will come with all the PC-exclusive enhancements found in the base game. This includes Nvidia DLSS upscaling technology, which should help boost fps in systems equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. That said, the game should support Intel XeSS in the near-future too.
Here are the Death Stranding Director’s Cut system requirements:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Intel Core i5-3470
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Intel Core i7-3770
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 560
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|AMD Radeon RX 590
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|VRAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|80GB
|80GB
