Get $170 worth of games for $12, including Death Stranding and Aliens

There are so many games out there today that knowing where to start, and how to find the best examples of RPGs, shooters, or story games can feel overwhelming. You want to experience different things, but you don’t want to blow money on something lousy. So how about this? Eight games, each of them top examples of their respective genres, handpicked, and all yours for $170. Death Stranding, Aliens Fireteam Elite, Life is Strange, Rollerdrome, and some superlative indies and action games – the latest Humble offer gives you all this for just under $12.

Humble has just added all these games to its expansive library, and if you want to access them, all you need to do is start a monthly subscription, which will run you $11.99 USD (£9.99 GBP).

Now, that might set a little alarm going in your head – on top of Epic or Prime or whatever else, you don’t want another monthly fee. Well, that’s okay. When you sign up to Humble, all these games are yours to keep. Cancelling the subscription will cost you access to the rest of the library, and you won’t get the next batch of new offerings either, but Death Stranding et al will still be yours.

Here’s the full list:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Aliens Fireteam Elite

Life is Strange Season Two Complete

Rollerdrome

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante

Monster Camp

Revita

Founders’ Fortune

All together, the retail value for this lot is just over $172 USD (£137 GBP) so fetching the lot for $11.99 is a heck of a deal.

Death Stranding remains as unique and madcap as ever, but if you haven’t played Fireteam Elite, it’s a fantastic shooter – remember Colonial Marines? Fireteam Elite is what it would have been like if it was good.

A sleeper hit from 2022, Rollerdrome comes from OlliOlli devs Roll7, and combines Max Payne-esque bullet time with, well, rollerblading. It looks great, it sounds great, and it’s unlike anything else. The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante is definitely worth a look, too, especially for fans of Darkest Dungeon and Pentiment.

On top of all that, 5% of Humble membership fees this month will go to the climate change charity Cool Effect.

