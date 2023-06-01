Deep Rock Galactic makes U-turn with new cosmetic DLC

Ghost Ship Games, the indie game developer behind the renowned Deep Rock Galactic, has proven that its team listens to players. After the announcement of the new Decontaminator Pack, a cosmetic DLC, fans of Deep Rock Galactic did not hold back their honest opinions on the optional content. Most were disappointed, citing the DLC as “low effort” compared to usual cosmetic packs while stating that it would be the game’s worst release thus far. Developers have now acknowledged the feedback formally, proposing a rework of the paid items.

“You’re putting down good money for these items, and you want them to stand out,” reads Ghost Ship’s official post on Steam. “Frameworks and armors are peculiar entities, and what might look super cool to some, might read as boring to others—and especially in the case of DLC packs, we are learning that more bling tends to be received better.” The dev went on to detail what its rework of the DLC will look like.

The team has decided to “tweak the weapon framework, and update the paintjob.” There is also more focus on making the guns stand out with new attachments, added vials, and digital displays. Ghost Ship Games wants to “lean more into the ‘Decontaminator’ theme” with these cosmetics. The dev is not ignoring the few fans who were actually happy with the original designs, though and says that players will be able to unlock the base designs through gameplay rather than by paying, so everyone can access it.

Deep Rock Galactic players are more than happy with Ghost Ship’s response, taking to comments to express their thoughts on the update. One fan wrote that the team has “some of the best devs out there right now,” stating that “they changed it less than two weeks after the announcement AND they still plan to add the original paint job for those who liked it.”

Seeing this positivity from both the playerbase and the development team itself is a breath of fresh air within the larger gaming community, honestly. As an avid fan of The Sims, I am used to witnessing player frustration and then a dev response that is simply insufficient. We ask for one thing, and receive a completely other one. At least teams like Deep Rock Galactic’s exist to restore our faith in those in charge.

