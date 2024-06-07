Well, this is good news. From the same early ‘00s era that brought us SWAT 4 and Rainbow Six 3, and inspired one of the most-loved war movies of all time, one classic PC FPS is making a return via a big remake, as well as a dedicated multiplayer mode, and you’ll be able to play it for yourself soon. As confirmed at Summer Game Fest, this is a comeback for a serious cult classic shooter, a realistic FPS with high-pressure gunfights and gameplay.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is a multiplayer and FPS game that will be available to play for free. Revealed in full form at Summer Game Fest 2024, its first playtest is on its way soon – but we’ll come back to that in a moment. Delta Force: Hawk Ops also has a campaign mode, and it serves as a remake to 2003’s Delta Force Black Hawk Down, a shooter that has been relegated to the footnotes of PC history, but is still rightly adored by anyone who played it.

The Delta Force: Hawk Ops campaign also takes cues from Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, based on the true story of the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. You can take a look at the new footage from the campaign mode below.

Alongside the campaign, Delta Force: Hawk Ops will also feature a free-to-play multiplayer, which on first glance bears stylistic similarities to more-grounded shooters like Tarkov and Gray Zone Warfare. We’re still waiting on a precise date, but the first Delta Force: Hawk Ops playtest will begin in July. You can wishlist the game right here. In other Delta Force news, the original series has just been delisted in its entirety from GOG.

