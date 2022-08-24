Best Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 builds and subclasses

The Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 elemental subclass reword has arrived with the Season of the Plunder launch. Following the introduction of Stasis, plus the Void and Solar overhauls, the Arc subclass has been revamped to include a system of aspects and fragments that allows players far greater customisation than they had in their previous iteration. Players can also choose from different options for their Super ability, grenade, melee, jump, and class abilities.

If you don’t have the Arc class unlocked on your character, visit Ikora in the Tower. She will assign a quest and, upon its completion, you can purchase Aspects, Fragments, and ability options from her in exchange for Glimmer. Meditate at the station near her to unlock the abilities.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 builds, including everything new with the update. If you’re just here for the builds, we’ve got those immediately, with everything to do with the new status effects and subclasses below.

The best Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 builds

Warlock (Stormcaller)

If you choose to use the Arc Soul aspect, incorporate Fragments that cause your Guardian to become amplified, such as Spark of Volt, which causes finishers to amplify you. This results in supercharged Arc Souls, which will do extra damage to enemies around you. When amplified, movement speed and weapon handling greatly increase, and eventually, after sprinting for some time, you enter Speed Booster, which grants rapid movement.

Additionally, you can add armour mods that exacerbate these impacts. For example, adding the Heavy Handed mod and other mods to induce Charged with Light will refill your melee energy quickly. You can pair with Electrostatic Mind to get frequent Arc ability kills that allow you to remain continuously amplified. In turn, your Arc Souls will remain consistently supercharged.

Titan (Striker)

Juggernaut is powerful, but to leverage it, it is important to make sure you’re strategic about using your class ability. If you’re a player who frequently uses melee, use Knockout to allow you to become amplified and choose Fragments such as Spark of Feedback and Spark of Frequency to make the most of those melee attacks.

Like the Warlock build, you can leverage the game’s Charged with Light mechanic to increase the speed of your melee recharge for maximum impact.

Hunter Arcstrider builds

Take advantage of Flow State, wherein killing jolted enemies amplifies you and causes your dodge to recharge faster and increases damage resistance. It also grants quicker reload speed, making it extremely powerful for the Hunter. Pairing this with Tempest Strike allows even more opportunities to jolt enemies. With these equipped, you can also use Spark of Shock to jolt enemies for further amplification.

While the Gathering Storm Super Ability provides even more opportunities to jolt targets, those who prefer the Arc Staff can pair it with the Synapse Junctions chest armour, which allows quick, successive attacks to increase its damage and duration. This will also lead to amplification, as rapidly defeating multiple targets with Arc damage amplifies players.

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 subclasses

Here are all of the subclasses in Arc 3.0, with details on the aspects for each one.

Warlock: Stormcaller subclass

Aspects

Arc Soul: Rift creates an Arc Soul. Allies who pass through the rift will also earn an Arc Soul. Rift charges increase fire rate.

Lightning Surge: Activate melee while sliding to transform into a ball of lightning and teleport forward, calling down a field of lightning bolts at the exit point that jolts targets.

Electrostatic Mind: Arc ability kills and kills on Arc-debuffed enemies create Ionic Traces. Collect Ionic Traces to become amplified.

Titan: Striker subclass

Aspects

Touch of Thunder: Improves Arc grenades in the following ways: Flashbang: Additional blind impulse on first bounce. Pulse: When the grenade damages an enemy, it creates an Ionic Trace. Pulse Grenade damage increases over time after impact. Lightning : Additional charge and jolts targets on initial blast. Storm: Creates a roaming thundercloud that moves and tracks enemies, firing lightning bolts at the ground.

Juggernaut: While sprinting and with full class ability energy, the Titan gains a frontal shield that blocks incoming damage. When amplified, the shield is stronger. Once shield is depleted by taking damage, player’s class energy is depleted.

Knockout: Melee kills trigger health regeneration and amplify Titan. Critically wounding an enemy or breaking its shield briefly increases melee range and damage. Titan’s base melee becomes Arc-empowered while Knockout is active.

Hunter: Arcstrider subclass

Aspects

Flow State: Defeating a jolted opponent amplifies Hunter. When amplified, Hunter’s dodge recharges faster and increases damage resistance, and grants quicker reload.

Tempest Strike: Hunter can perform sliding melee that launches an Arc wave, damaging and jolting enemies.

Lethal Current: After dodging, melee lunge range is increased and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. When used with the Arc Staff Super, the Hunter’s next staff light attack hits twice after dodging. Hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack blinds them.

Fragments

Spark of Beacons: When amplified, Arc special weapon kills create blinding explosions.

Spark of Resistance: When surrounded, player has increased damage resistance. (+10 Strength)

Spark of Momentum: Sliding over ammo reloads weapon and grants melee energy. Sliding over Heavy ammo increases the amount of energy granted.

Spark of Shock: Arc grenades jolt enemies. (-10 Discipline)

Spark of Amplitude: Rapidly defeating targets while amplified creates an Orb of Power.

Spark of Brilliance : Damaging a blinded target with precision damage creates a blinding explosion. (+10 Intellect)

Spark of Discharge: Arc weapon final blows may create an Ionic Trace. (-10 Strength)

Spark of Feedback: Taking melee damage briefly increases your outgoing melee damage. (+10 Resilience)

Spark of Frequency: Melee hits significantly increase your reload speed.

Spark of Ions: Defeating a jolted target creates an Ionic Trace.

Spark of Magnitude: Lingering Arc grenades (Lightning Grenade, Pulse Grenade, and Storm Grenade) have extended duration.

Spark of Volt: Finishers make you amplified.

Spark of Recharge: When critically wounded, melee and grenade energy regenerate more quickly.

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 status effects

As with the Void and Solar reworks, Arc 3.0 leverages effects to help players maximise their character builds. The new Arc status effects are as follows:

Amplified: Movement speed and weapon handling get significantly increased. After sprinting for a short time, you enter Speed Booster, increasing your sprint speed and granting damage resistance against PvE combatants. Rapidly defeating multiple targets with Arc damage will amplify you. Equipped Aspects and Fragments provide additional ways to become and leverage amplified buff.

Ionic Trace: A bolt of pure Arc energy that travels along the ground, seeking its creator. When picked up, ionic Traces grant grenade, melee, and class ability energy.

Blind: Combatants are disoriented and cannot fire weapons. Enemy players’ HUD is removed and vision obscured.

Jolted: Target is energised with destructive Arc Light. While taking additional damage while jolted, they chain lightning to nearby enemies. This chain lightning may occur multiple times to jolted target.

