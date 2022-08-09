Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory overview

Are you looking for Destiny 2 Xur? Xur is Destiny 2’s Exotic gear merchant, and he appears every weekend to sell coveted items in exchange for Legendary shards. But, if you’re a casual player with limited shards to spend, it can be hard to know which items you should purchase from his inventory. That’s where we come in.

The Exotic merchant provides plenty of excitement due to his ever-changing inventory and the hope that he might arrive with a god roll. Read on to learn a little about the Destiny 2 Xur schedule, where you can typically find him, and what you’ll usually find in his inventory.

All Destiny 2 Xur locations

When Xur visits, the map won’t show his location. Therefore, players must seek him out during his weekly visits. Luckily, it’s not that hard to find him because he will always arrive in one of the following three locations:

Hangar, The Tower

When Xur visits the Tower, he hangs out in the Hangar area. The Hangar is the far right portion of the map, where you can also find Amanda Holliday, the shipwright, and Saint-14, who runs Trials of Osiris. To find Xur in the Hangar, enter the open area and immediately head north. You can find him near a set of stairs at the back of the building.

Winding Cove, EDZ

If Xur is visiting the EDZ, you will find him in the Winding Cove area of the map. To get to his location, you should fast travel to that region and head directly north. He’ll be standing at the edge of a rocky cliff, ready to dole out his wares.

Watcher’s Grave, Nessus

When Xur visits Nessus, he stands near the top of a large, red tree in Watcher’s Grave. Find him by fast travelling to Watcher’s Grave and heading north until you see the tree. The incline for the tree will be on the north side, so find it and follow it up to find the Agent of the Nine.

Xur doesn’t cycle his visits in any particular order, so you may find him at the same location multiple weeks in a row.

Destiny 2 Xur inventory

Although Xur’s actual inventory changes every week, the types of goods he carries remain consistent week to week.

Xur will always have Exotic engrams, and every week, you can purchase one for 97 Legendary Shards. You can also get a second one with an Exotic Cypher, which you can earn by getting a quest from Xur and completing the objectives. These Exotics are guaranteed to be one non-quest exotic that you haven’t already discovered as that class. If you already have all non-quest exotics, then it’s guaranteed to be a different roll than the Exotics you already have.

He also carries a different Exotic weapon each visit, which is available for 29 Legendary Shards.

He’ll also have one Exotic armour piece for each class, amounting to three separate pieces. These will cost 23 Legendary Shards. The armour pieces will have set stats, so be on the lookout for weeks when he’s selling armour with stats totalling 70 or higher.

Xur also consistently sells two Legendary weapons: Hawkmoon, which is an Exotic hand cannon, and Dead Man’s Tale, which is an Exotic scout rifle. These items each come with a random perk, which stays consistent throughout his stay. These weapons cost 125000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Finally, Xur offers a collection of old Legendary weapons and armour with specific randomly-assigned traits and stats that remain consistent throughout his visit. Most of these items are otherwise tricky to find because they are from past seasons. These cost 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Exotic Cipher quest

In addition to various Exotics, Xur also sells an Exotic Cipher quest. Called the Xenology Exotic Quest, this is effectively a bounty that will task you to complete a couple of Strikes, Gambit matches, or something similar. When you complete the task, you can purchase an additional Exotic Engram from Xur. Note that you can only carry one Exotic Cipher at a time, so this quest won’t be available to Guardians already carrying one.

Who is Xur?

You know what he sells, but what about who he actually is? Also known as the Agent of the Nine, Xur is a mysterious Jovian merchant who shows up in a different location every week to sell rare gear to Guardians. He’s appeared in both Destiny games so far, and while not much is known about him, he claims that he has no agency and is merely a servant of the Nine.

What time does Xur appear?

Xur appears every Friday at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST and will stick around until Tuesday’s Destiny 2 weekly reset. The reset takes place on Tuesdays at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

If you’re still getting to grips with Bungie’s sci-fi FPS game, check out our guide to Destiny 2 classes and our picks for the best Destiny 2 builds to help you get raid-ready quicker.