Destiny 2 characters are getting mysteriously deleted

Destiny 2 characters are mysteriously getting deleted, according to a series of recent reports on Reddit. Over the past few weeks, several players have reported they suddenly found themelves without access to specific Destiny 2 characters. Some of these players had spent significant time developing these online Guardian personas. The looming threat of a sudden character deletion is quickly becoming a significant blight on the popular FPS game.

In the most recent case, a Destiny 2 player posted to Reddit that upon logging in after several days of inactivity, they experienced connection issues before the game “deleted” their Warlock character. The Guardian even says they went on the Bungie Help forums to explain the situation but was met with general advice that didn’t directly address the issue. Via Twitter, a Bungie representative shared that they have the reports involving the player’s account, though it does not appear to have been recovered yet.

Several days ago, another Redditor shared an update that their own Warlock character was also suddenly gone. As of the player’s most recent update, they have not recovered their character.

Last week, another player shared on Reddit that their Titan character had disappeared after an in-game server notice. While the Titan player eventually reported a successful recovery, they said their character, which previously had about 1500 hours in the game, now only showed as having 200 hours of play. While the hours spent on the character should not impact gameplay, it can be a matter of pride for players to show off their level of commitment through the hours put into a specific character.

Apparently, someone had one of their characters deleted after getting a "Contacting Destiny Servers" notice. This is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/2Kub1Yjwop — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) January 12, 2023

Destiny 2 is shutting down on Stadia on January 18, prompting many to ask if the issue could be related to Stadia-related account issues. Bungie advises players who have characters on Stadia accounts to save them on other platforms via cross-save to avoid losing them. However, at least one of the players claims Stadia cross-save could not be the issue in this case because the player does not have a Stadia account.

The deletions come on the tail of complaints that the Destiny 2 game architecture needs serious upgrades, piggybacking on a recent increase in issues such as ANTEATER error codes impacting players’ attempts to connect to the game.

Some people now refuse to play the game because they fear losing their characters. Bungie does not appear to have an explanation for the random disappearances. Further, it does not seem there’s anything players can do to protect their characters. Bungie has yet to weigh in on the issue publicly.

Players suspect a bug, but there’s no indication of what might be causing it. Some reports claim they’ve seen up to five people requesting help with similar issues.

Bungie seems willing to work quickly to restore players’ wrongfully-deleted characters. However, Guardians who fear losing hundreds of hours of grinding may wish to stay off the game’s servers until Bungie resolves the issue. Those who experience the loss of such characters should contact Bungie immediately via the company’s help forums.

Hopefully, Bungie will be able to resolve this issue in advance of the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date and the introduction of the Destiny 2 Strand subclass. In the meantime, you can check out our list of the best free PC games to see a list of other games to play until Bungie resolves the issues.