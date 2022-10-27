Destiny 2 Strand subclass guide

Bungie enticed fans with a first look at the Destiny 2 Strand subclass when it teased its forthcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall DLC. The new Darkness power joins the ranks of Arc, Solar, Void, and Stasis, giving players even more diversity in how they set up their favourite Destiny 2 classes.

While the Lightfall preview gave us a first look at the new subclass, more details arose in the following weeks. Here’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2’s Strand subclass, which is coming soon to the popular space FPS game.

What is the Strand power?

According to Bungie developers, Strand is about manipulating space and time. The Darkness power allows Guardians to reach into the fabric of the world around them, kind of like The Matrix. Bungie developers refer to this as the Weave, and Strand appears to be rooted in psychic energy. The word ‘strand’ can refer to an extended length of something long and thin such as thread, fibre, or wire. Presumably, the idea behind Strand’s existence in the game universe is akin to manipulating the threads that hold together the fabric of spacetime.

From a game lore perspective, Strand is particularly unique. Unlike Arc, Solar, Void, and Stasis, all of which existed before the Guardian’s re-emergence, Guardians are the first to discover and learn to use Strand. This means that throughout the universe’s history, you are the first ones to find and use Strand. However, while the Guardian will be the first to use Strand, game lore implies that the Hive, Eris Morn, and the Drifter can all see the Weave.

Similarly to the game’s other elemental powers, Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters will each have unique Strand abilities. Players can expect a core Strand Super ability (or perhaps more than one option) and several types of melee, grenade, and class ability options. Players should also be able to obtain Aspects and Fragments to further augment their character builds.

Strand abilities

Bungie is remaining relatively mum on Strand’s specifics, but the studio has confirmed a few things about the forthcoming Darkness power. The Warlock’s Strand powers will turn them into Architects who can tap into telekinetic abilities that allow them to form and shoot missiles. Titans who wield this power will be known as Tyrants, and their unique skills will enable them to use a massive claw to slice into their foes. Hunters will be known as Threadrunners and can use their Strand powers in the form of a chain.

Notably, Strand gives players the ability to grapple, which is a gameplay mechanic that’s entirely new to Destiny 2. While it’s not quite clear how this will work within the current game environment, much of which predates Bungie’s decision to develop and introduce grappling abilities into the game, early gameplay footage shows players swinging between the tall buildings of Neomuna. Strand’s subclass abilities should work well within this backdrop. Bungie’s developers have explained that this location will have a lot of verticality, which is a shift in direction from most Destiny 2 environments.

Unlike many games’ grapple mechanics, players do not need to latch onto a physical surface to grapple. Instead, grapples will affix to the Weave, allowing Guardians to swing through their environment as part of the game’s emphasis on manipulating space and time.

Grapple abilities make for a lot of exciting potential throughout the game world. For example, Bungie loves to include platforming puzzles in raids and other in-game PvE activities. Therefore, players may have to leverage grappling abilities to swing further or higher than they could get by merely jumping. Such a mechanic also opens the door to numerous Easter eggs in hard-to-reach areas of existing maps.

That’s everything we know about the new Destiny 2 Strand subclass. As you’re anticipating the launch of the new season, check out our subclass guide to help you build the best character for your play style, along with the best Destiny 2 Warlock builds, the best Destiny 2 Hunter builds, and the best Destiny 2 Titan builds for the specific classes.