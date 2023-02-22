Destiny 2 emblem codes February 2023

Who doesn’t love Destiny 2 emblem codes? Emblems are essential to authentic Guardian flair. They offer an opportunity for expression among your fireteam, the random Guardians you encounter in the tower, and your opponents in activities such as Crucible. Each emblem has a specific meaning, some being ubiquitous seasonal emblems and others so rare that only a fraction of a percent of players own them.

Whether you’re a hardcore collector or someone who appreciates the opportunity to express yourself through your Guardian, there’s never a good reason to say no to a free Destiny 2 emblem. Here, we have several emblem codes, including some Bungie is offering simply as rewards for players looking forward to Destiny 2 season 20 and the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. We’ve compiled them all in a list that we’ll update periodically as Bungie makes more emblems available in the FPS game.

Destiny 2 emblem codes list

Here are all of the currently active Destiny 2 emblem codes:

Соняшник: JVG-VNT-GGG

Schrödinger’s Gun: 9LX-7YC-6TX

Jade’s Burrow: TNN-DKM-6LG

Galilean Excursion: JYN-JAA-Y7D

Future in Shadow: 7LV-GTK-T7J

Sneer of the Oni: 6LJ-GH7-TPA

Sequence Flourish: 7D4-PKR-MD7

Crushed Gamma: D97-YCX-7JK

Stag’s Spirit: T67-JXY-PH6

Shadow’s Light: F99-KPX-NCF

Be True: ML3-FD4-ND9

Seraphim’s Gauntlets: XVX-DKJ-CVM

A Classy Order: YRC-C3D-YNC

Cryonautics: RA9-XPH-6KJ

Countdown to Convergence: PHV-6LF-9CP

Heliotrope Warren: L7T-CVV-3RD

Tangled Web; PKH-JL6-L4R

The Visionary: XFV-KHP-N97

Liminal Nadir: VA7-L7H-PNC

End of the Rainbow Transmat: R9J-79M-J6C

The following four emblems are sourced from the Lightfall Collector’s Edition materials but are available to all.

Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 2: YAA-37T-FCN

Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 3: 993-H3H-M6K

Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 4: XVK-RLA-RAM

Lightfall Collector’s Edition Emblem 5: J6P-9YH-LLP

What are Destiny 2 emblems?

In Destiny 2, emblems are virtual banners that players can equip to express themselves in various ways. For example, certain emblems track Crucible kills, so players especially proud of their numbers might choose to don such an emblem accordingly. Some might equip seasonal emblems that showcase seasonal stats, while others may choose to express themselves with an emblem supporting a cause, such as the Be True emblem representing Transgender Awareness Week and the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Though Guardians must earn some emblems through accomplishments such as having their fanart shown on Bungie’s social channels or donating to a charity initiative, many of them are free as a thank-you for being a Destiny 2 player.

How to claim Destiny 2 free emblems

You can claim your Destiny 2 free emblems by visiting Bungie’s Code Redemption page and logging in with your Steam, Twitch, Epic Games or any console-based account. Once you log in, you simply need to enter the code where indicated, and the next time you log into the game, you should have your emblem.

That’s everything you need to know about claiming emblems, including nearly two dozen codes for free emblems to add to your collection. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll update it each time Bungie releases a free emblem via the code redemption site. If you’re excited about what’s coming up in Destiny 2, you may want to check out our Destiny 2 Strand subclass guide or our Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list for a glimpse at what Bungie will unveil in the multiplayer game throughout the coming months. We also have a list of the best free PC games available right now if you fancy something else.