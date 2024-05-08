Destiny 2 is a behemoth of a game, so Bungie is offering a new way to give the live-service FPS a shot. For the next month, everyone will have complete and unrestricted access to three of the game’s expansions, meaning prospective players can drop in and try out a large amount of the content at no cost.

It can be hard getting into Destiny 2 after all these years. There’s a sprawling story, mountains of gear, multiple classes to choose from, PvP multiplayer, and enough endgame content to keep you busy for life. As someone who took the plunge with Final Fantasy 14 last year and feels all the better for it, I’m here to tell you that an FPS game as complex as D2 is worth a go, too, because it might just get its hooks in you.

The Destiny 2 base game is already free, but with a lot of the early content no longer accessible, Shadowkeep is where you’ll be starting in earnest in 2024. To that end, Bungie has made Shadowkeep and a handful of the subsequent expansions free to all for the next month.

Destiny 2 Expansion Open Access

You don’t get everything in the expansion open access, so I’ve listed what DLC is available right now below.

Shadowkeep

Beyond Light

The Witch Queen

If you’re thinking about playing the narrative content before Shadowkeep as a new player, I’ve got bad news. Everything up to that expansion, including the story from the base game, has been put in the ‘Destiny Content Vault.’ This is Bungie’s way of closing off the content while it releases new expansions, with The Final Shape set to end the current saga, even if Destiny 2 content will keep coming afterward.

There’s some advice for new players missing out on all the earlier content too. It’s recommended that you pay a visit to Shaxx in the Hall of Champions to get some high-powered gear, with Ikora in the Tower of Light providing a new Light kit as well – you’ll get some exotic armor and abilities for a Light subclass, and you can do this for all your characters.

Destiny 2 is playable for free on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the three expansions available at no cost between Tuesday May 7 and Monday June 3.

If you’re new to Bungie’s live service shooter and want some pointers, we’ve broken down all the Destiny 2 classes and subclasses while also taking a look at the ideal Destiny 2 builds for whatever you choose to do in the game.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.