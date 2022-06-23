Destiny 2 Freelance Trials of Osiris may become permanent

Destiny 2’s ultra-competitive Trials of Osiris will be available in Freelance this weekend, and it sounds like Bungie is considering making it a permanent feature for the multiplayer game mode. For the time being, Freelance is only made available occasionally, allowing solo players to jump in and compete for some of Destiny 2’s most coveted fashions.

June 24-26 will be the first Freelance Trials of Osiris of the new Season of the Haunted, and as the latest This Week at Bungie notes, it’s a chance for anyone who’s curious about the 3v3 mode to drop in and check things out. Trials of Osiris pits two teams of three against each other in a variant of Elimination, and the object is to wipe out the opposing team. The first team to score five points wins the match, and the goal is to “go flawless” with nine wins in a row recorded on your scorecard.

Normally, Trials of Osiris requires pre-formed teams – you need two more players in your fireteam in order to enter. Entering Trials as Freelance adds matchmaking, and Destiny 2 will find you some fellow Guardians to fill out your squad.

Benjjyy, the lead for the Last Rites Destiny 2 clan, asked Bungie on Twitter for “permanent Freelance please and thank you”, replying to Bungie’s tweet promoting the latest This Week at Bungie post.

“We hear ya on that,” Bungie replied. “All your feedback on Freelance, especially this one, is being passed along to the team.”

It seems safe to say, then, that the addition of a permanent Freelance queue to Trials of Osiris is at least in active discussion at Bungie. While this would encourage more players to check out Trials each weekend, some players worry that it could take away from the traditional Trials player pool, since many may see matchmade Trials as an easier way to go flawless.

Time will tell, as it tends to do.