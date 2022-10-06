Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table weapons, god rolls, and armor

The Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table has a lot to offer because Bungie is known for rewarding its games’ most strenuous activities with top-tier gear. You can pick up some of the FPS game‘s top weapons and neat-looking armour pieces, and now that Bungie has introduced a Master version of King’s Fall, players can also earn Adept versions of the same weapons.

A raid is a challenging endeavour that requires a lot of patience and coordination, so if you’re like most players, you’ll want to know if it’s worth it for you at your skill level and Power level. Before you get started, check out our Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid guide, which offers everything you need to know to make it through the raid. You’ll also want to see our Destiny 2 King’s Fall weapon loadouts to see what weapons you’ll want to use for each encounter.

Kings Fall loot table weapon drops by encounter

As with all Destiny 2 raids, players will earn a chest filled with loot at the end of each raid encounter. Each encounter has a chance of dropping a raid weapon or an armour piece from the raid’s unique class set.

Weapon Type Ammo Element Encounters Doom of Chelchis Legendary scout rifle Primary Void Gate, Totems, Golgoroth, Daughters, Oryx Quillim’s Terminus Legendary machine gun Heavy Stasis Gate, Totems, Warpriest, Golgoroth, Oryx Smite of Merain Legendary pulse rifle Primary None Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx Defiance of Yasmin Legendary sniper rifle Kinetic None Warpriest, Daughter, Oryx Zaouli’s Bane Legendary hand cannon Primary Solar Golgoroth, Daughters, Oryx Midha’s Reckoning Legendary fusion rifle Kinetic Arc Golgoroth, Oryx Touch of Malice Exotic scout rifle Primary None Oryx

The raid weapons are:

Doom of Chelchis – Legendary scout rifle

This excellent void scout rifle is extremely powerful in PvE activities.

Qullim’s Terminus – Legendary machine gun

An overall strong weapon, though it is somewhat slow to reload.

Smite of Merain – Legendary pulse rifle

Powerful in PvE and even better with solid perks.

Defiance of Yasmin – Legendary sniper rifle

While this kinetic sniper file doesn’t initially appeal all that strong, it becomes potent with the right rolls.

Zaouli’s Bane – Legendary hand cannon

This high-impact solar hand cannon may initially seem a bit clunky, but its large perk pool makes it a strong option for the right type of PvE encounters.

Midha’s Reckoning – Legendary fusion rifle

With linear fusion rifles being the meta at the moment, this may not be the best. However, it is a solid option for high enemy group content.

Touch of Malice – Exotic scout rifle

This exotic kinetic scout rifle revived from the original Destiny is the best weapon players will be able to get this season. Its exotic perk, also called Touch of Malice, means the gun’s final round deals bonus damage, draws from the wielder’s life force and regenerates itself.

Further, rapidly defeating three targets restores health, increasing survivability in challenging PvE encounters. The secondary exotic perk, Charged with Blight, means precision hits drain the enemy’s life force to charge up a ball of darkness. Then, by alternating the weapon action, players can release a blight projectile that shrouds enemies in darkness and temporarily blinds them. Its catalyst adds Rapid Hit, allowing Guardians to activate the alt fire mode even more quickly.

Destiny 2 King’s Fall armour sets by encounter

Hunter – Darkhallow Set (Legendary)

Name Type Encounters Darkhallow Mask Helmet Golgoroth, Oryx Darkhallow Grasps Arms Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx Darkhallow Vest Chest Totems, Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx Darkhallow Strides Legs Totems, Golgoroth, Oryx Darkhallow Cloak Class armour Gate, Oryx

Titan – War Numens Set (Legendary)

Name Type Encounters War Numens Crown Helmet Golgoroth, Oryx War Numens Fist Arms Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx War Numens Chest Chest Totems, Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx War Numens Boots Legs Totems, Golgoroth, Oryx War Numens Mark Class armour Gate, Oryx

Warlock – Worm God Set

Name Type Encounters Mouth of Ur Helmet Golgoroth, Oryx Grasp of Eir Arms Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx Chasm of Yul Chest Totems, Warpriest, Daughters, Oryx Path of Xol Legs Totems, Golgoroth, Oryx Bond of the Wormlore Class armour Gate, Oryx

Destiny 2 King’s Fall loot table: Deepsight weapons, crafting, and recommended rolls

All King’s Fall weapons except Touch of Malice are craftable, which means you can customise them with specific perks. You’ll need to collect Deepsight Resonance versions of each gun to unlock the weapon pattern. All raid weapons have a chance to drop with Deepsight Resonance, and at the final chest after Oryx, players can purchase new rolls of weapons they’ve already acquired with Spoils of Conquest.

Players can complete a puzzle within the raid to earn a guaranteed red border Deepsight Resonance weapon. However, they can only do this once per week, and completing the puzzle again in the same week will not automatically award another. The puzzle involves taking note of a set of runes at the beginning of the raid and activating them throughout the experience. This video from Skarrow9 explains the process in detail:

Here are some recommended rolls for the Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid weapons:

Doom of Chelchis

Explosive payload: Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact.

Feeding frenzy: Being in combat for an extended period increases damage, handling, and reload speed.

Firefly: Precision kills increase reload speed and cause targets to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Dragonfly: Precision kills create an elemental (void) damage explosion.

Quillim’s Terminus

Killing tally: Kills increase weapon damage until stowed or reloaded.

Dynamic sway reduction: Improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down trigger.

Unrelenting: Rapidly defeating enemies regenerates health, and Guardians and powerful combatants count as more than one kill.

Firefly: Precision kills increase reload speed and cause targets to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Demolitionist: Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy, and activating grenade reloads the weapon from reserves.

Adrenaline Junkie: Weapon gains increased damage and handling from final blows with grenades or this weapon.

Demolitionist: Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy, and activating grenade reloads weapon from reserves.

Firefly: Precision kills increase reload speed and cause targets to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Defiance of Yasmin

Snapshot sights: Faster time to aim down sights.

Opening shot: Improved accuracy and range on opening shot.

Firefly: Precision kills increase reload speed and cause targets to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Firing line: Deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies.

Zaouli’s Bane

Explosive payload: Projectiles create an area-of-effect detonation on impact.

Incandescent: Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby.

Midha’s Reckoning

Unrelenting: Rapidly defeating enemies regenerates health, and Guardians and powerful combatants count as more than one kill.

Reservoir burst: When the battery is full, the next burst deals additional damage and causes enemies to explode on death.

Pugilist: Final blows with this weapon generate melee energy. Dealing melee damage briefly improves weapon handling.

Reservoir burst: When the battery is full, the next burst deals additional damage and causes enemies to explode on death.

Destiny 2 King’s Fall Adept weapons

Additionally, with a Master version of King’s Fall now live, players can also earn Adept versions of each weapon. Adept weapons get +3 to every stat (except impact) when masterworked, in addition to the usual +10 to the masterwork stat. Players also have the option to equip powerful Adept mods, so it’s worth pursuing them if your Light and skill level make it possible for you to do so.

That's a wrap on the Destiny 2 King's Fall loot table.