What is the Season of the Wish release date? Our band of Guardians has been through a lot recently; the Traveler has been entered by the Witness despite our best efforts to save it, Savathun came back, and died again, not to mention the fact that everywhere we go hordes of enemies seem to want to rip us limb from limb. It’s a tough life, but here we are, raring to go again.

In an attempt to gear up for the new Destiny 2 season, we have guides on the best Destiny 2 classes, and the best Destiny 2 builds, so no matter what you do, you’ll crush it. With a new season comes new activities, a lovely chunk of story, and with any luck, some new weapons we can play with. Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish release date

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish will be released on November 28, 2023. The story will continue straight from last season’s cliffhanger, the newest Imbaru Engine puzzle, and will see our group of heroes face to face with an Ahamkara Wish Dragon egg.

There are many, many, theories on just how the Guardians will manage to follow the Witness into the Traveler’s portal, but it seems like a wish from a dragon would probably do the trick. Season of the Wish is the last before The Final Shape release date, at least until Bungie announces the rumored delay.

Season of the Wish dungeon release date

The new Destiny 2 dungeon release date is December 1, 2023 at 9AM PST / 5PM GMT.

While details of the Season of the Wish dungeon are still a mystery, the latest Ghosts in the Deep dungeon followed the seasonal story, being set in the depths of Titan, so we could head to the Dreaming City and see a second dungeon in the same location for the first time in Destiny 2 history.

Anyone who owns the Lightfall expansion will have access to the new dungeon, with everyone else having to purchase a dungeon key for the activity.

Season of the Wish location

The new Destiny 2 season will take us back to the Dreaming City, the cozy home of the Reefborn Awoken, where we previously faced some of our toughest tests. As its name suggests, it’s quite a dreamy spectacle, although there is a deeply unsettling undercurrent of death to the area – expect to see Hive, Scorn, and Taken patrolling the land, gunning for you at every opportunity. Last time we were here for a vital story beat, a curse befell the entire land, which still rotates daily if you head there now.

Season of the Wish story

The final Guardian activity before Season of the Wish was to solve several in-game puzzles, and once Savathun’s Imbaru Engine puzzles were bested, a hidden egg was revealed. This egg came from an Ahamkara Wish Dragon, with Season of the Wish beginning in The Dreaming City, where we will have to figure out just what to do with an ancient dragon egg and how it can help our cause.

Season of the Wish seasonal exotic

One for the old-school Destiny players, the Season of the Wish seasonal exotic is the Dragon’s Breath launcher. Reimagined for the dire situation that the Guardians find themselves in, the Dragon’s Breath is all about maximum destruction and maximum mayhem.

The Dragons Breath intrinsic exotic abilities are:

Burn the World: A fuel counter rises the longer you go without firing Dragon’s Breath, up to a maximum of 5x. When you do fire the Dragon’s Breath, all of the available fuel is converted into the rocket. The rocket lodges into an enemy and periodically ejects incendiary fuel around the target, causing scorch damage – the more fuel, the longer the effect lasts.

High Octane: This ability refills the Dragon’s Breath’s fuel based on nearby ignitions caused by your Burn the World passive. Each proc of High Octane adds 2 fuel to Dragon’s Breath, and when it hits 5, your weapon reloads itself.

The Dragon’s Breath exotic catalyst is:

Pyromancer: A passive ability that increases the refueling rate of your Dragon’s Breath. Defeated enemies will also spawn Firesprites.

Season of the Wish ritual weapon

With Season of the Wish comes a new type of weapon: ritual weapons. These are already masterworked, have unique abilities, and will require a fair amount of grinding to obtain. The Season of the Wish ritual weapon is the Chivalric Fire, a caster sword with huge consistent DPS potential.

To get your hands on a ritual weapon, you must achieve max rank with each of the ritual vendors several times; the first is to gain the weapon, and the subsequent times are to receive ritual ornaments to power said weapon up.

Season of the Wish weapon buffs and nerfs

Here are all the buffs and nerfs coming in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish:

Auto Rifles

Increased damage against minor combatants by 10%

Pulse Rifles

Increased damage against minor combatants by 12.5%

Glaives

Increased projectile speed by 30%

Increased projectile damage in PvE by 25%

Decreased PvP damage on a per-type basis.

Reduced delay after firing before you can melee to 0.2 seconds

Shield energy now recharges when the glaive is held at a rate of 1% per second

Damage resistance against primary ammo and melee attacks in PvP has been reduced to 30%

Sniper Rifles

Increased PvE damage by 15%

Vex Mythoclast

Increased damage to minor combatants by 10%

Increased damage to bosses by 25%

Increased damage to champions by 200% when in linear fusion rifle mode

Revision Zero

Increased damage to champions by 100%

Thorn

Picking up a Remnant can overflow the magazine, up to 40 rounds.

New catalyst: +20 range, +10 stability, getting kills of picking up a

Remnant grants additional range, handling, and mobility

Exotic Glaives

Grants ammo when activating a perk, so you can use perks even when out of ammo.

No longer passively drains shield energy when special reloading to activate perks.

No longer deactivated by reloading of stowing glaive.

Edge of Intent

Healing turrets grant cures and provide restoration

Increased the AoE radius to eight meters

Increased magazine size to five

Edge of Action

Passing through the bubble grants reload speed, handling, and damage

Reduced health of the bubble from 8000 to 2400

Edge of Concurrence

Lightning Seeker jolts targets on impact

Reduced direct hit damage

Osteo Striga

Removed SMG damage bonus scalar that affected poison.

Salvation’s Grip

Speed limit placed on detonation when damaging Stasis crystals

Winterbite

Increased detonation damage of large projectiles by 25%

Self-damage blast radius reduced by 50%

Season of the Wish Foundry weapon focusing

With the new season comes a new way to gain overpowered weapons. You’ll be able to purchase, and focus Foundry weapons with Banshee-44, to gain specific perks. Banshee-44 will have a catalog of weapons available from the four main manufacturers: Suros, Hakke, Veist, and Omolon, which will operate on a rotating schedule.

That’s everything we know about Destiny 2 Season of the Wish so far. It isn’t long before the new season is released, so make sure you’re prepared. If you haven’t completed the current season, we have the Destiny 2 Imbaru Engine puzzle solutions here, and while you’re at it, check out the Destiny 2 Lost Sector rotation so you can gear up ahead of your next adventure.