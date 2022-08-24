The Destiny 2 Season 18 grenade launcher buff was a bit too strong

The promised Destiny 2 Season 18 grenade launcher buff turned it to be a bit too powerful, so much so that Bungie has temporarily disabled the entire class of weapons in the FPS game‘s new Season of Plunder. So if you’re trying to use your grenade launcher and can’t, it’s not a bug. Bungie acknowledged the issue on their official support Twitter account and mentioned three grenade launchers are exempt from the ban.

These are:

Parasite

Salvation’s Grip

Uncommon Rarirty grenade launchers

The original plan was giving all heavy grenade launchers a 10 percent damage increase buff in Season 18. That’s a welcome increase, especially for a weapon type that deals with such low ammo caps. Something clearly went very wrong, though.

Fans started noticing shortly after the season launched that something was up with their grenade launchers. YouTuber Fallout Plays showed the buff bug off in action and posted a table one of their fans creates that lists damage numbers before and after the patch.

After the patch, heavy grenade launchers – excluding the ones listed above, apparently – dealt more than double, and almost triple, the amount of damage they did in Season 17. That naturally gave players an uneven advantage in PvP modes, so Bungie’s decision to disable them entirely is understandable, albeit quite drastic.

Bungie didn’t mention when grenade launchers will be enabled again in the announcement tweet, though there may be more information in the August 25 This Week at Bungie post.

If you’re pottering around in Bungie’s space game ahead of Lightfall, check out our recommendations for the best Destiny 2 settings to get the optimal experience, and be sure to pick up your Destiny 2 trial rewards this week.

And should the new Arc class pique your interest, our guide to the best Arc 3.0 builds has everything you need to know.