Destiny 2 server status – are the servers down?

You might be wondering what’s going on with the Destiny 2 server status, in turn asking ‘are the Destiny servers down?’ as Bungie has stopped all online functionality in its live service multiplayer game. If so don’t worry, as we’ve put together everything we know about the Destiny 2 downtime for you right here, including when we can expect the servers to go live again.

Destiny 2 was brought offline by Bungie on Tuesday, January 24 due to an issue “surrounding missing Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts” in the game. Bungie has also made it clear that when the Destiny 2 server status changes to online, the team “will also be rolling back all player accounts to their state as of 8:20 AM PST, prior to Hotfix 6.3.0.5 going live.”

As of publication, the last we heard from Bungie was that Destiny 2 should be back online between 3-4am PST / 6-7am EST / 11-12pm GMT/ 12-1pm CET / 10-11pm AEDT on January 25, and Bungie has said it will continue to update players on the Destiny 2 servers being down.

Don’t worry if you think you’ll lose lots of Destiny 2 progress either, as “prior to Hotfix 6.3.0.5” only means January 24, as that’s when the update was rolled out for the FPS game. It does mean loot earned after this hotfix will be lost, though.

Downtime and updates on Destiny 2 server status are nothing new, but the timeline seems fairly far along for this issue, as Bungie says in its string of updates that “we are testing a fix. Once testing is complete, we will deploy and verify the fix before bringing Destiny 2 back online.”

You can see the timeline of updates on the Bungie forums, with updates also rolling out to the Bungie Help Twitter account.

