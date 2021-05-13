Destiny 2: what is the Nightfall weapon this week?

Want to know what this week’s Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon is? Each week you’ve got a chance at a different weapon for completing Nightfall Strikes, and as of Season of the Chosen, you can now get fan-favourite legacy weapons from the original Destiny. Three more of these weapons arrived in Season of the Splicer, so it’s more important than ever to know in advance the Nightfall weapon schedule.

In case all these words are new to you, Nightfall: The Ordeal is a playlist available in the Vanguard menu, alongside the basic Strike playlist. Each week, a different Strike is chosen as the Nightfall, and offered in five escalating difficulties, with harder enemies, challenging modifiers, and enemy power levels cranking up.

The coveted Nightfall weapons have a chance to drop from any Nightfall Strike difficulty, but it’s far more likely at higher levels. Your best bet for farming each week’s Nightfall weapon is to set the Strike to Master difficulty, according to YouTuber Aztecross. You should also note that there’s no automatic matchmaking above Hero difficulty, however, so you’ll need to get a squad together.

For the ambitious among you, your only chance at getting an Adept version of this week’s Nightfall weapon is on Grandmaster difficulty. Just as in Trials of Osiris, Adept weapons get +3 to every stat (except impact) when masterworked, as well as the usual +10 to the masterwork stat, and are the only guns that can equip powerful Adept mods, so they’re well worth seeking out.

What is the Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon this week?

The Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon this week is the Plug One.1 fusion rifle.

Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon schedule

The current Nightfall weapon always changes with the weekly reset at 5pm GMT, every Tuesday. There are three weapons currently on rotation in the Nightfall loot pool. They are:

Plug One.1

Uzume RR4

Hung Jury SR4

These weapons were added for Season of the Splicer, and have replaced the Season of the Chosen Nightfall weapons, which were Shadow Price, the Palindrome, and the SWARM. If you missed any of those guns last season, however, there is hope. Bungie has confirmed that their retirement is only temporary to make room for the new weapons, saying they will be “taking a hiatus for the first half” of Season of the Splicer. “When they return, all three will be available as potential post-game rewards when completing Nightfalls on featured weeks.”

Now that you know what this week's Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon is, you may want to know where Xûr is this week in Destiny 2 and what Exotics he's selling. You can also check out the Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer roadmap to see what's coming to the game very soon.