Destiny 2 season 21 release date rumours, story, dungeon, power cap

What is the Destiny 2 season 21 release date? It’s rapidly approaching, and Bungie is already offering players a sneak peek at what they can expect in the game’s next seasonal instalment. We’ve brought together all that information for you right here. While there’s still plenty to discover in Lightfall and season 20, it’s not too soon to look toward the game’s next seasonal instalment to find out what’s to come.

As of Lightfall, the popular FPS game underwent various changes such as introducing Loadouts, Guardian Ranks, and Commendations. The Bungie team plans to continue iterating on these systems, accounting for player feedback while trying to build the most robust multiplayer game possible. Here’s exactly how those plans are set to take shape in the next season.

Destiny 2 season 21 release date rumours

The Destiny 2 season 21 release date is likely to be May 23, 2023, according to a leak. This would also line up closely with the season length that followed the preceding Witch Queen expansion. However, since this is a leak from Insider Gaming and not official communication from Bungie, treat it with a pinch of salt as it may change.

In a blog post titled “Lightfall and the Year Ahead,” Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn suggested each season will feature a fresh theme, continuing a trend players have seen in the game over recent seasons. Season of the Deep implies a possible water-based season that takes us into interplanetary oceans, though ‘deep’ could also reference deep space.

To play season 21, you must either own the Lightfall Collector’s Edition that includes seasons 20-23 or own the Lightfall DLC and Annual Pass, which includes dungeon content throughout the year. However, if you own only the Standard Edition, you must purchase a season pass for season 21. Such season passes have historically cost 1000 Silver, or about $10, and grant access to seasonal story missions, a seasonal activity, and a new exotic weapon. However, standalone season passes do not include dungeons, which players must purchase for an extra fee of 2000 Silver, or $20.

Destiny 2 season 21 updates and changes

Throughout Year 6, Bungie will continue to iterate on its changes it made to the space game that it launched with the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. Blackburn said players can expect more new and revised systems as the developers expand on things such as the Loadouts and Guardian Ranks mentioned previously. And, as a major change, players will get sneak peeks into new releases before they’re live, contrasting the game’s Year 5 release strategy that involved waiting until the day of release to share information about the season.

Destiny 2 season 21 power cap increase

In an effort to combat ongoing power creep, there will be no power level increase in Season 21. There will also be no vendor upgrades, which is in favour of more variety.

Destiny 2 season 21 new dungeon

Bungie has already confirmed that season 21 will grant players a new dungeon. It’s still too early to know what that will entail, though raids and dungeons typically grant unique armour sets, strong legendary weapons, and a chance to earn a new exotic weapon.

Destiny 2 season 21 Deepsight changes

As of Season 21, you can activate Deepsight on any craftable locked weapon pattern, which means players will have the opportunity to choose which weapons to try to get patterns for instead of waiting for RNG to grant them the preferred pattern. Regarding PvP, the game’s Mars-based Meltdown map will return as part of the Crucible rotation.

Finally, late last year, players had the chance to vote on an Arbalest ornament design, which the developers said at the time they could then expect to see in season 21.

That's everything we know so far about Destiny 2 season 21.