Destiny 2 Solstice guide: Start time, rewards, quest and title

What is Destiny 2 Solstice? Solstice returns this week with some absolutely fire rewards, including an all-new machine gun, a sick armor set, and a brag-worthy title.

But like everything else in Destiny 2, there’s no gain without some pain, and in this case, you’re going to need to jump through a few hoops to get your Guardian gloves on these spicy new items. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Destiny 2 Solstice event, which is bringing the heat in Bungie’s popular FPS game.

Destiny 2 Solstice start time

Destiny 2 Solstice begins on Tuesday, July 18 with the game’s weekly reset at 10am PDT / 1pm EST / 5pm UTC / 6pm BST. The event typically lasts around four weeks, meaning you can expect it to end on August 15.

At that time, anyone who owns the free PC game can then kick off the Solstice quest by chatting with our fave space grandma, Eva Levante, in the Tower. She’ll direct you to the European Aerial Zone (EAZ), where you’ll fight enemy hordes and earn an event-based currency called Silver Leaves, which is one of the currencies you’ll need to upgrade your Solstice armor sets. If you’ve played in previous years and found the activity to be a breeze, be forewarned that Bungie pumped up the difficulty and enemy density this time around.

Destiny 2 Solstice rewards

If you’re partaking in Solstice this year, you can look forward to a classy new armor set. The base armor set is free, but there’s also a paid option, and both can be upgraded to with bonus stats and pretty nifty glow effects. The paid set is part of the Solstice Event Card, which also rewards players with additional cosmetic rewards and costs about 1000 Silver, or $10/£10. Note that have only until the end of the event duration to complete all challenges and claim your rewards, even if you choose the paid option.

Plus, Bungie has promised that Solstice will also be bringing us a ridiculous-but-probably-fun Strand rocket launcher, which is the first of its type and can roll with the Hatchling perk.

Solstice bounties from Eva Levante will also grant XP, Bright Dust, and Glimmer. Upon completing all event challenges, you’ll also be able to earn a title, demonstrating your dedication to the grind.

How to upgrade Solstice armor

You can upgrade your armor by earning Silver Leaves, which you’ll get from the EAZ Solstice activity and other in-game activities, and you must have the Solstice armor equipped to earn this currency.

You can then transform Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the Bonfire Bash. Silver Ash allows you to reroll armor stats from the mod screen.

You’ll also need to earn Kindling, which you can earn from completing Solstice Event Challenges. Spending these allows you to upgrade your armor stat potential, and each armor piece can be upgraded three tiers. Upgrades are permanent and shared across all Solstice pieces for that armor slot.

Solstice event buffs

This season’s event will also introduce two new buffs, which are:

Firebound: Only available in Bonfire Bash, this buff grants Guardians increased Recovery and Super regeneration when near allies.

Flare: Available in both the Vanguard Ops playlist and Bonfire Bash, rapidly defeating enemies around you unleashes waves of paracausal fire, which deals damage to enemies around you.

That’s everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Solstice, a popular annual activity in the multiplayer game. If you’re just now diving into Season 21, check out our Destiny 2 Season of the Deep guide for more info on what you’ll discover beneath the waves of Titan, including the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep dungeon that rests far below the surface.