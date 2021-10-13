How to get spectral pages and manifested pages in Destiny 2

Want to know how to get spectral pages and manifest pages in Destiny 2? The Halloween event is here, and there are plenty of treats that you can get by spending manifested pages at the Book of Forgotten: lore entries, triumphs, and cosmetics. To get manifested pages, you first need as many spectral pages as you can carry.

Typically, you have to grind for hours to get a handful of spectral pages, but thankfully there are a few ways to trick the system and quickly farm them, no matter if you’re on your own or with a Fireteam of like-minded players.

You can only hold a maximum of 75 spectral pages at any time. That said, each method can be repeated and only takes a couple of minutes to complete. Here’s how to farm Destiny 2 spectral pages as quickly as possible, with methods for both full Fireteams and solo players. After farming enough spectral pages, run through the new Haunted Lost Sectors, and you can convert the spectral pages into manifested pages by defeating Headless Ones.

Destiny 2 spectral pages Wrathborn hunt farm

This farming method from Skarrow9 requires a tiny bit of setup. Firstly, you need a team to make this farming method work. Having two additional players is ideal, making a Fireteam of three players in total. All three players need to have Season of the Hunt, and one of those team members needs to have a Lure with a tier two charge and the Prey Mod: Savek equipped to enable the Wrathborn hunt. Progress through the mission until you scan the item to Track the Wrathborn.

Once you’re in the Wrathborn hunt, the person who activated the Wrathborn hunt must stay in the area where they first appear. The other two players can press forward to complete the hunt as normal. Once completed, everyone in the Fireteam will get five spectral pages and 300 candy. The lure won’t be spent because the player who activated the hunt didn’t trigger any checkpoints, so the team can then hop back into the hunt until they get the maximum number of pages, which should take around 30 minutes.

Destiny 2 spectral pages solo farming

If you would instead go it alone, there are a few methods that Marshix has found that you can try for yourself. The first method is to participate in public events, which are available to all players. Then, once you’ve finished a public event, you can fast travel to the next one and help the players out there.

Another good method is to complete the mission ‘Expunge: Corrupted Tartarus’ from Season of the Splicer. You need to perform some tight jumps to finish this mission quickly, but it can be done in just a few minutes. Defeating the boss gives you five spectral pages each time, as well as a decent amount of candy and Parallax Trajectory. You can also get legendary loot and decrypted data by opening the chest with corrupted keycodes.

The last method is similar to the one from Skarrow9, but with some extra steps. Start by attaching Prey Mod: Xillox to the Legacy: Cryptolith Lure. Keep the other two trophy mods dormant. Next, start the hunt by killing the Hive Wrathborn that appears as you begin the Legacy: Hunt for the Wrathboth quest. As you travel to the next section, go into the menu for the Cryptolith Lure where you attached the Prey Mod and select the reset lure option. Doing this will ensure that your Lure charge is not spent once you complete the mission, allowing you to repeat it immediately.

