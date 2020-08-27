Gamescom – Here’s Destiny 2’s new stasis subclass in action

We caught a better look at Destiny 2‘s new stasis subclass during Gamescom’s Opening Light live segment. All three of the new icy abilities were shown off in a new trailer that gives each class the spotlight to show off what they can do. All in all, each new class loots like it fits into the mould you’d expect from the Hunter, Warlock, and Titan.

The Hunter’s stasis class is called Revenant, and gives the stealthy character two ice blades he can wield, which fits into his character well. The Titan, on the other hand, gets a stasis class called Behemoth. It looks quite similar to the fist of havoc we’ve seen from from the burly boy in the original Destiny. Finally, the Warlock’s stasis class is called Shadebinder. That one also fits into the classes archetype, as we see the robed rogue use a scepter. You can check out the full trailer down below.

We initially caught wind of Destiny 2’s icy new powers earlier this year when Beyond Light was initially revealed. While it represents ice compared to the existing subclasses of solar, void, and arc, it’s described as being rooted in the Darkness itself. Still, though, it’ll be exciting to have some new options to change up our Destiny 2 builds. The last time we got new subclasses to try out was when Destiny 2 first launched.

There are other big changes coming to Bungie’s grandiose space game when the Destiny 2 Beyond Light release date hits. The developer is going to cycle content in and out to keep the base experience fit and functional. It’ll probably keep the download size down, too, which is handy. Bungie has already revealed what’s going into the Destiny 2 content vault when Beyond Light arrives, so you can get your preparations done now.

