Is Destiny 2 Steam Deck compatible? Whether you’re a long-time fan or tempted to give the new Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion a whirl, you’re probably wondering whether it’ll work on Valve’s portable powerhouse. To save you the hassle, we’ve already checked to see if the beloved Bungie FPS game will run on the handheld, but we’ve got some unfortunate news when it comes to compatibility.

As always, we’d advise checking out Destiny 2 system requirements before trying to run the shooter on any gaming PC. Doing so will give you an idea of whether you’ll need the best gaming PC around or a rig with entry-level capabilities, with the latter painting somewhat of a Steam Deck performance picture.

No, Destiny 2 sadly isn’t Steam Deck compatible. While the shooter should theoretically play nice with the portable PC, a lack of anti-cheat support hampers its handheld compatibility. However, there’s still a way you can play what we’d describe as one of the best FPS games on PC. The catch? Well, you’ll need to use the power of cloud gaming rather than the Deck’s innards.

To get started, you’ll need to set up Nvidia GeForce Now on Steam Deck. Doing so will grant you access to your PC library via the cloud, effectively bypassing the limitations of Valve’s native hardware. Naturally, you’ll need a decent internet connection to avoid any hiccups, but if you’ve got an RTX 4080 subscription, you’ll be able to embrace fully-fledged PC performance on the go.

If you’re hellbent on playing Destiny 2 natively on Steam Deck, you could install Windows 11 on Valve’s handheld instead. Using Microsoft’s operating system instead of SteamOS and Proton will enable the game to run with Easy Anti Cheat enabled, but you’ll have to invest in the best Steam Deck SD card to swap between the two.

Playing at your desk? Check out the best Destiny 2 settings and ready your rig for the Lightfall expansion. Using the PCGameBenchmark FPS monitor app will also help you boost performance and achieve higher frame rates in Bungie’s free-to-play shooter.