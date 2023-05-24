Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date and trailer

The Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date is still far off, but Bungie has now revealed a trailer as part of a PlayStation showcase – and boy, is it a banger. Note that you absolutely, definitely, 100% should not read much further down the page until you watch the one-minute trailer, as we’ll get into massive spoilers.

With the release still many months away, Destiny 2 players have plenty of time to seek out any missing Lightfall Exotics and explore everything the most recent expansion and seasonal content have to offer while you seek to assemble the best Destiny 2 build around.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date

Our best estimate on the Destiny 2 The Final Shape release date is February 2024. This is based on earlier release timings for major Destiny 2 expansions, including Lightfall and The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape trailer

The Destiny 2 The Final Shape trailer shows Ikora talking to someone, attempting to catch them up on past events such as taking down Savathun, also known as the Witch Queen, and Nezarec, the Final God of Pain and boss of the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid.

The teaser then shows the person she’s talking to, who happens to be one of the most beloved characters in Destiny’s history: Cayde.

Cayde-6 died at the hand of Uldren Sov while Uldren was possed by Riven, a powerful Ahamkara that was Taken by Oryx, the Taken King and brother to Oryx. This marked a heartbreaking moment in the history of the Destiny 2 series. In a surprise twist, the Light revived Uldren Sov. He assumed the name Crow and held no memories of his past actions, choosing to become a Guardian.

Lore enthusiasts know that the number after an exo’s name carries significance, as it designates the number of times the exo has had their system rebooted. This would indicate that even though Cayde has been long gone, the Vanguard has somehow been able to revive him as Cayde-7.

This is a massive reveal, as major players in the Destiny 2 series seem to be dropping quickly. Rasputin sacrificed himself to prevent Eramis from being able to use the Warsats to destroy the Traveler, and the game also recently lost Amanda Holliday, the pilot. It appears Sloane is fighting becoming Taken in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, though it’s too early in the season to know her ultimate fate.

And, for anyone wondering, that is indeed Cayde’s trusty Ace of Spades that you see him adjust in the trailer, as denoted by the spade on the side of the weapon. Notably, unlike Ikora, he does not appear to have a ghost shell. His former ghost, Failsafe, continues to hold her post on Nessus, indicating there could be a reunion of sorts.

The trailer also seems to indicate that a pyramid will represent the Final Shape, as the game shows a glowing pink structure in the background of a serene setting.

Destiny 2’s The Final Shape will be the final story beat in a narrative that Bungie initially outlined in the original Destiny, with the expansion marking the culmination of a decade-long tale in the multiplayer game. While you’re here, why not check our Xur location guide?