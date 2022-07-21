The Destiny 2 system requirements aren’t as difficult to overcome as many of the game’s dungeons and raids. In fact, your gaming PC can likely already run it, with its most demanding spec being its footprint on your system’s storage.

You don’t need the best graphics card to meet the Destiny 2 system requirements, with developer Bungie suggesting the FPS game will run on GPUs as old as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7850. However, you’ll want to slot a more powerful pixel pusher into your system alongside the best gaming CPU if you want to play it at high frame rates.

Destiny 2 will run on 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, but we’d strongly recommend playing it on Windows 10 at a minimum for security reasons. You’ll want 6GB of gaming RAM at minimum to get the game up and running, but bumping up to 8GB should improve the experience. Finally, you’ll need to clear 105GB of storage space, preferably on the best SSD for gaming you have, but it’ll run on a hard drive too.

Destiny 2 system requirements

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 3250

AMD FX 4350 Intel Core i5 2400

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 6GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon R9 390 VRAM 2GB 4GB Storage 105GB 105GB

If you’re looking to improve the game’s performance but don’t know where to start, check out our best Destiny 2 settings guide for optimal presets.

