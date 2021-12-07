Halo’s Grunt birthday party is now a weapon mod in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s latest update celebrates the 30th anniversary of developer Bungie, which – younger readers should brace themselves here – was once known best as the studio behind Halo. Serendipitously timed ahead of the Halo Infinite release date, the update is chock-full of Halo-themed easter eggs – including one perfect for a birthday party.

In Destiny 2, you will now be able to find a weapon mod called Sweaty Confetti, which “causes a festive celebration on each precision final blow”. In other words, headshots cause enemies to explode in bursts of colourful confetti. This is a pretty clear reference to the Grunt birthday party skull from classic Halo, which provides similar effects on the Master Chief’s enemies.

This isn’t the first time Bungie has made this specific Halo callback, either. Back in Forsaken, the Last Wish raid had an easter egg which allowed you to replicate the celebratory headshot effect for the duration of that particular content. It’s great to see Bungie continuing to have fun with its lineage of FPS games like this.

Players are continuing to discover new easter eggs in today’s update, even as the folks at Bungie have provided some clear highlights in the trailer below.

Besides the pistol, battle rifle, and energy sword in the promotional footage, players have been discovering things like the Rag Doll emote, which replicates Halo’s falling death animation.