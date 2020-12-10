The Dawning returns to Destiny 2 with a new fusion rifle next week

The Dawning, Destiny 2‘s annual holiday event, returns to Bungie’s FPS game early next week. The developer has now posted a full rundown of what we can expect from the 2020 edition of The Dawning, and along with a raft of other suitably seasonal content, there’s a shiny new fusion rifle in store.

Destiny 2’s The Dawning event kicks off on December 15, running until January 5, 2021, Bungie announces on the multiplayer game’s site. Free for all Destiny players, the event – and its friendly host, Eva Levante, who brings her usual Holiday Oven – “welcome you to the Tower to learn a new recipe, to find an unexpected gift or two, and take a trip in your tricked-out Exotic ship while you’re at it. Spread cheer and get gear… The Dawning has returned”.

One of the goodies on offer in the event is the “festive fusion” rifle, the legendary Glacioclasm, which sports a snazzy ice-blue-and-gold skin. Additionally, you can earn Dawning Spirit during the course of the event by finishing up missions, recipes, and bounties. The more Spirit that players accumulate from both personal and shared goals overall, the better the goodies Eva will have to share with all Guardians.

Elsewhere, Bungie highlights a new Exotic ship with a festive white-and-gold patterned style, which features “three selectable engine effects, a unique transmat effect, an animated shader that’s as unique as the ship itself, and more” to unlock using Dawning Spirit. Neat. Plus, there are new vendors and seasonal rewards on offer during this year’s event, as you’d expect, too.

You can find out more – and get a peek at the event ahead of its launch – at Bungie’s site here. We also have a handy Destiny 2 builds guide and Destiny 2 Exotics list is you’re looking to brush up before the festive fun begins very soon.