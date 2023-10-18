How to complete the Twilight triumph in Destiny 2

How do you complete the Twilight triumph in Destiny 2? Bungie’s space shooter has unveiled a triumph that launched with 2023’s Festival of the Lost, which rewards a Lost Memento. This memento can slot into one of your crafted weapons to give a new, jet-black shader effect. Taking a look at the Twilight triumph reveals not much information though, as the requirements are marked as just question marks.

We’ve been hard at work in Destiny 2, figuring out what you need to do to unlock the Triumph and achieve the Lost Memento to get that slick, black effect on your favorite weapon. You won’t need to head in with the strongest Destiny 2 builds or the best Destiny 2 classes, as this one is achievable across all characters.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Twilight triumph

To complete the Destiny 2 Twilight triumph you need to:

Complete the Fallen Saber strike with the Clovis Bray festival mask equipped

Get 100 kills on Neomuna while wearing the Nimbus festival mask

Complete 25 finishers while wearing the Tormentor festival mask inside a Legend Haunted Sector

The Twilight triumph launched with Festival of the Lost, and rewards a Lost Memento. Mementos in Destiny 2 are a single-use item that can be applied once to a crafted weapon and alter its appearance. In the case of the Lost Memento, it will give your weapon a slick, black appearance – very apt for spooky season. To apply the memento, head to the Enclave to shape or adjust an existing crafted weapon, and add it to the mementos slot.

After completing the Twilight triumph, there is a small chance for the Lost Memento to drop from an Eerie Engram. As you can only hold one at a time, you’ll need to use the first one if you plan on farming these elusive items, or no more will drop.

If you’re wondering whether you’ve ticked off any of the requirements, you can open the triumphs window through the game’s director and look in the Season of the Witch general section for your own progress. While this won’t give you the exact requirements for the triumph, the progress bar will move as you get closer to achieving it.

While you’re ticking off those boxes, keep an eye on the Destiny 2 server status. The space game is notoriously plagued with error codes, so if you’re struggling to jump into the Sol system, there’s a chance it isn’t just your internet connection.