Starfield and Adam Jensen actor Elias Toufexis, whose credits also include Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, and The Callisto Protocol, says that the absence of a new Deus Ex game is “insane.” The last main series outing for the sci-fi, stealth RPG from Eidos and Square Enix was Deus Ex Mankind Divided back in 2016. Before that, we had Deus Ex Human Revolution, the revered prequel to Ion Storm’s defining 2000 immersive sim. Now, as part of a series of responses regarding a Cyberpunk 2077 mod, Toufexis shares his opinion on the lack of a new Deus Ex game.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided is the most recent, full entry in the RPG game series to star Adam Jensen, who is voiced by Toufexis. Released in 2016, it follows the cybernetically augmented super spy on a globetrotting mission to expose the Illuminati, leading into the events of the genre-defining 2000 original and its sequel Invisible War. Despite critical praise and commercial success, especially for Human Revolution, we haven’t seen Deus Ex or Adam Jensen in seven years now. Discussing a new mod for CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077, which unofficially adds Jensen to Night City using an AI recreation of Toufexis’ voice, the actor says it’s clear the character is still popular.

“One, this shouldn’t be a thing,” the actor writes, responding to the Cyberpunk 2077 mod that recreates his voice. “You want my voice in a game? Pay me. Two, people are making mods of Adam Jensen all over the place, showing how popular he is, and we haven’t made a new Deus Ex. That’s insane.”

In one of his most recent performances, Toufexis plays Sam Coe, the former Akila ranger in Starfield. Replying to his comments regarding Deus Ex, one X user says, “Mankind Divided didn’t sell good enough so the next game was canned.” “Not exactly,” Toufexis replies, “but that was part of it.”

The creator of the Adam Jensen mod for Cyberpunk 2077 also replies to Toufexis, saying that the mod has been removed. “As soon as I heard Elias had an issue it was down within ten mins,” the modder says. “I back this up,” Toufexis replies.

In May 2022, Eidos Montreal, the developer of both Deus Ex Human Revolution and Deus Ex Mankind Divided, was purchased by Embracer Group, alongside Tomb Raider creator Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal.

“We further strengthened our development capabilities and IP portfolio…including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and other IPs,” Embracer said in a 2022 financial report. “We see a great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects across the group.”

